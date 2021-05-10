A seven-run third inning Friday afternoon in Faribault powered the Cardinals to a sizable win against a Section 4A opponent.

Kate Trump fired a five-inning shutout, and was helped a 14-hit outburst from Bethlehem Academy's offense. Anna Tobin slapped three singles, Trump scored three times, slammed a pair of triples and a single, Katie Seidel and Lindsay Hanson both launched triples, and Reagan Kangas roped a double.

Bethlehem Academy hosted Blooming Prairie on Monday afternoon, and plays again Thursday afternoon at Waterville-Elysian-Morristown.

Reach Regional Sports Editor Michael Hughes at 645-1106 or follow him on Twitter @APGSoMnHughes. © Copyright 2021 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved. 

Tags

Sports Editor for the Northfield News. Also a California native looking for tips on surviving the winter and an Indiana University grad on the quest for a good breaded pork tenderloin.

Recommended for you

Load comments