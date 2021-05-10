A seven-run third inning Friday afternoon in Faribault powered the Cardinals to a sizable win against a Section 4A opponent.
Kate Trump fired a five-inning shutout, and was helped a 14-hit outburst from Bethlehem Academy's offense. Anna Tobin slapped three singles, Trump scored three times, slammed a pair of triples and a single, Katie Seidel and Lindsay Hanson both launched triples, and Reagan Kangas roped a double.
Bethlehem Academy hosted Blooming Prairie on Monday afternoon, and plays again Thursday afternoon at Waterville-Elysian-Morristown.