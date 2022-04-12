The Faribault boys and girls track and field teams gathered at the Faribault Ted Nelson Track at Alexander Park on Monday, as they hosted Albert Lea, Austin, Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf, Northfield, St. Peter and New Prague in the Faribault Invitational.
The boys team dominated the competition and breezed its way to a first-place finish with 162.5 team points with second-place St. Peter finishing at with 124 points. The girls ended up finishing in fourth place with 69 team points, while the New Prague girls claimed first with 172 points.
While in comfortable control of first place as a team, the Faribault boys only saw four total first-place finishes, with two coming from individuals and two coming from relay teams.
Devin Lockerby took first place in the shot put at 44-02.00 and ended up taking second place in the discus throw at 126-10, while Owen Carlin claimed first in the triple jump at 40-01.50 and took third in the long jump at 19-05.50.
The 4x400 relay team consisting of Muse Muhumed, Thomas Malecha, Henry Schonebaum and Ahmed Bouabid took first place behind their final time of 3:39.49. Malecha was also a part of the 4x800 team with Ricky Cordova, Matthew Friesen and James Hoisington that took first place behind a time of 8:55.82.
Chrsitian Escobar Pearson and Carter Johnson both had productive days, with Escobar Pearson taking second in the 300 hurdles (43.04s), third place in the 200m dash (23.97s) and fourth in the 100m dash (11.93s). Johnson claimed second in the 110 hurdles with a time of 16.94 seconds and took third place in the triple jump (37-07.50) and in the 300 hurdles (43.73s).
Isaac Winkelman (10-00.00) and Cooper Leichtnam (10-00.00) were credited with finishing in second and third place respectively in the pole vault. Ian Ehlers, Jordan Klecker, James Welborn, Andrew Worrall and Preston Berger rattled off third, fourth, fifth, seventh and ninth place in the high jump.
Cordova took third in the 800m; Jackson Reb took fourth in the 1,600m with Hoisington behind him in sixth place; and Alexander Tuma took third in the 3,200m with Trent Ta directly behind him in fourth place.
The girls fourth-place finish was powered by a pair of first-place finishes by Miller Munoz and Hannah Petersen.
Munoz claimed first in the 300 hurdles with the top time of 51.32 seconds, with Anna DeMars in fifth and Nell Gibbs in seventh right behind her. Petersen took first in the 400m with a time of 1:06.31, while Aaliyah Reyes and Aubrie Newport rattled off seventh- and eighth-place finishes.
Munoz, DeMars and Newport teamed up with Jazmin Ramirez in the 4x400 for the girls top relay finish of second place behind a time of 4:45.40. The 4x800 team of Newport, Ella Beardley, Cecelia Hoisington and Gabbie Boevers took third place with a time of 11:34.41.
Brynn Beardsley took second place in the 3,200m with a new personal best time of 12:30.99, while Hoisington took seventh place at 13:54.97. Kendallyne Boevers finished as the top Falcon in the 100m dash and the 200m dash, with times of 14.37s for fifth and 29.45 for fourth respectively.
Jacee Frank took third place in the triple jump and sixth place in the long jump; Maryn Hart took seventh place in the discus throw and ninth place in the shot put; and Kyra Nelson tied with Isabelle Herda for ninth in the high jump, with both Falcons recording a 4-04.00. Whitton Wolff, Lauren Stroup and Miller Munoz took seventh, eighth and ninth in the long jump behind Frank.