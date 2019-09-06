The Faribault boys soccer team is finding its stride.
The Falcons (5-0, 3-0 Big 9) kept up their perfect record by downing the visiting Albert Lea Tigers (0-4, 0-4 Big 9) 2-1 Thursday at Bahl Field.
"We talked about this a lot where this is one of those games if you let them hang around, Albert Lea’s a team that gets better as the game goes on," said Faribault coach Brendan Cox. "They gain confidence as they find things that work. So we really just talked about making sure we were playing our game and not getting eager one way or the other. If we were able to score early, we didn’t want everyone to get overly aggressive and attacking and not playing a full game. They were very aware and you could definitely tell they really wanted this game tonight."
Not only did Faribault want to keep a zero in the loss column, but it wanted to avenge a 3-2 loss at Albert Lea in 2018. It was the Falcons' worst loss on paper and came after one of their goals was disallowed in the final second.
The Falcons made sure to eliminate any late theatrics this time.
Faribault opened the scoring when sophomore midfielder Tino Pimentel scored 11 minutes into the first half on a nice through ball by senior midfielder Khadar Farah.
The Tigers tied it up at the 28-minute mark on a free kick by senior midfielder Cole Indrelie. That was their first goal of the season.
Faribault controlled possesion for much of the night, and it paid off when senior midfielder Abdimutalib Abdullahi scored on a cross from sophomore midfielder Luis Martinez in the 38th minute.
A 2-1 halftime lead for the home team held firm until 80 minutes were up.
"The second half they just really kind of played the possession ball," Cox said of his side. "They had a number of chances that were slightly off target, but all in all it was a great game."
Faribault had 10 shots on goal and 11 corner kicks compared to five and three, respectively, for Albert Lea.
Faribault is at Section 2A mate New Ulm (2-2) 11:45 a.m. Saturday. The two teams do not have a mutual opponent yet this season.