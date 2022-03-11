A number of athletes originating from the Faribault area enjoyed successful winter collegiate seasons this year, ranging from the hardwood to the track and the pool.
In St. Paul, a pair of former teammates on the Faribault girls swimming and diving team started their collegiate careers. Abby Larson swam for St. Thomas in the program's first year competing in Division I, while Verity Wray-Raabolle enjoyed the confines of Macalester College and the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
Wray-Raabolle closed her season Feb. 19 at the MIAC Championships at the University of Minnesota on a high note, as she sped to third place in the 100-yard backstroke to earn all-conference honors. She's the first Scot to earn that distinction since 2013.
Her time of 58.19 seconds at the conference meet narrowly missed topping the school record in the event of 57.93, which she set earlier this season.
She also previously broke the school record in the 200 backstroke with a time of 2:08.56 and earned an all-conference honorable mention as part of the 200 freestyle relay, which also broke a school record. She was additionally a member of the record-breaking 200 medley relay and 400 medley relay, to round out an all-around historic first collegiate season.
Across town, Wray-Raabolle's former high school teammate Abby Larson wasted no time diving into the deep end with St. Thomas.
As a freshman, Larson helped the 800 freestyle relay for the Tommies finish fifth at the Summit League Championships with a time of 7:37.53. She had a full meet program at the conference championships, as she also finished 14th in the 1,650 freestyle (18:02.98), 19th in the 500 freestyle (5:13.91) and 22nd in the 200 freestyle (1:56.92).
Gernandt helps Royals to MIAC title
For the first time in program history, the Bethel women's track and field team won a conference title when the Royals finished first Feb. 26 at the MIAC Indoor Championships at Carleton College.
Bethel finished only nine points ahead of Gustavus.
Part of that slim winning margin was Faribault High School graduate Ruby Gernandt, who competed in a pair of events at the conference championships as a freshman.
Individually, Gernandt finished 10th in the 600-meter run with a time of 1:42.93 to finish just outside the scoring positions in the top eight. Where Gernandt helped the team score for the Royals was in the distance medley relay with a fourth-place finish.
Gernandt ran the third leg equaling 800 meters. That finish was also enough to earn Gernandt an All-MIAC honorable mention.
Bartelt steps into starting lineup
In her first season of collegiate basketball, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown graduate Brielle Bartelt stepped right into the starting lineup for Iowa Lakes Community College.
She helped the Lakers to a 19-12 record this winter. That earned ILCC the No. 4 seed in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference Region XI Tournament, where it lost 61-56 to fifth-seeded North Iowa Area Community College. That was an improvement from last season, in which the Lakers tallied an 8-12 record.
Bartelt started all 31 games this season, while averaging 14.6 minutes a game and 16.1 a game in conference play. Both figures ranked fourth on the team behind three sophomores set to graduate this year, including Waseca native Rachel Breck.
The guard also averaged 10.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.4 assists a game. That was all good enough to earn Bartelt a spot on the third team All-Region team for the ICCAC.