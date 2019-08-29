The Cardinals are looking to build on glimmers of success in 2018.
A 10-19 record can be deceiving considering BA's perennially tough strength of schedule, but BA showed improvement during the season with an interim coach at the helm.
Highlights included a 3-1 win over defending state champion, Mayer Lutheran, and two straight sweeps in the subsection playoffs before running into a team of destiny in Medford.
The biggest shoes to fill will be at libero. Olivia Nass in her senior season had nearly half the team's digs (399) and also led with a .942 serving percentage and 62 aces. She was a Class A all-state honorable mention and a leader on what was a young team.
Defensive specialist Chloe Kohl graduated after making the Gopher Conference second team and Jacie Jasinski graduates after contributing at right side hitter.
Rebuilding the defense will be priority number one followed by serving. Bothun said the team's looking to be more aggressive from the service line.
The team kills leader is back in senior outside hitter Haley Lang (190) and sophomore setter Abby Jandro showed versatility by finding her own offense at the net while leading in assists (296).
Junior middle hitter Kennedy Tutak returns as the team blocks leader (115). The Cardinals do not have anyone with elite height, but have several players measuring around 5-feet-10.
BA is coming off a third-place finish in the Gopher Conference, ending a historic run of conference titles beginning in 2000.
The top of the conference projects to be as tough as ever with defending champion, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, ranked No. 5 in state. Medford could challenge for its first conference title. The Tigers, ranked No. 2, return a lot from a 2018 team that finished second in the Gopher and made a run to the state finals.
Medford knocked off BA in the subsection finals.
Maple River has some retooling to do, but the Eagles were a solid fourth place finisher last year and could play spoiler.
The 2019 schedule has six opponents ranked in the preseason top 10 for Class A or AA. The Cardinals will likely see more ranked foes between tough tournaments in Shakopee, at the Class A Showcase in Burnsville and in Chaska.
Chris Bothun takes over as head coach. She has a long history with the program and BA community.
"She was a player in her time at BA and as an assistant coach. She has her own kids at Divine Mercy, so that perspective as a player, assistant and as a parent, she sees all three points of views,” BA activities director Ed Friesen said. “Her goal and her desire is for the kids to continue and compete at the highest level possible.”