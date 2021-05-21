The Buccaneers (5-11, 3-9) provided the undefeated Vikings (16-0, 11-0) with some early trouble, but ultimately the top-ranked team in Class A pulled away for a six-inning victory.
Hayfield snagged a 4-0 after the top of the third before WEM scratched a run back in the bottom half of the third.
After both teams didn't allow a run in the fourth, the Vikings stacked up three runs in the fifth and five in the sixth to inch closer to an undefeated regular season.
Ethan Bartelt started on the mound for the Buccaneers and tossed the first 5 1/3 innings while striking out five batters, but was not helped by WEM's four errors.
WEM next travels to play at United South Central (8-6, 7-5) on Monday afternoon, before a rematch at Hayfield on Thursday closes the regular season.