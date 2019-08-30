The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton girls cross country team secured its first meet win of the season.

Competing in their second meet of 2019, the Grizzly girls' 41 points bested Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop's 56 in the five-team Mankato Loyola/Cleveland invitational.

The WEM/JWP boys were fourth out of four.

The Grizzlies are next at Hayfield's invitational 4:15 p.m. Sept. 5 at The Oaks Golf Club. Blooming Prairie, Chatfield, Goodhue, Grand Meadow, Hayfield, Kingsland, Lyle-Pacelli, Pine Island, Plainview-Elgin-Millville and Zumbrota-Mazeppa/Kenyon-Wanamingo are scheduled to attend.

Girls team results — 1. WEM/JWP 41, 2. Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 56, 3. Le Sueur-Henderson 60, 4. Mankato Loyola/Cleveland 93, 5. Tri-City United 103

Girls individual top five and top five WEM/JWP — 1. Grace Feder (GFW) 19:44.5, 2. Addison Peed (WEM/JWP) 19:57.6, 3. Ellie Nygren (ML/C) 20:09.4, 4. Lauren Dimler 21:29.3, 5. Eliza Koroleva (GFW) 22:07.9 … 2. Peed, 4. Dimler, 6. Emma Johnson 22:08.6, 9. Ashlin Keyes 22:38.5, 22. Madison Kunst 24:31.5

Boys team results — 1. Mankato Loyola/Cleveland 26, 2. Tri-City United 33, 3. Le Sueur-Henderson 86, 4. WEM/JWP 105

Boys individual top five and top five WEM/JWP — 1. Mitchell Johnstone (ML/C) 16:07.5, 2. Austin Antony (TCU) 17:04, 3. Jerrett Peterson (ML/C) 17:17.1, 4. Hunter Rutt (TCU) 17:18.9, 5. Hugo Ruiz (TCU) 17:23 … 17. Brennan Hoehn 20:09.6, 19. Tucker Rients 20:22.6, 37. Zachary Groh 22:29.1, 38. Kollin Rients 22:33.2, 45. Deacon Dahlberg 5:00.8

