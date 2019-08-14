The Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf Trojans ended their 2018 season with a bang.
They retained the Hilltopper’s Ax rivalry trophy with a thrilling last-second victory at home over Wisconsin School for the Deaf.
In the season finale, MSAD throttled Iowa School for the Deaf by a 50-8 final.
Both of the Trojans’ wins on the field in a 3-4 season came at the end to hurtle them into the 2019 season with confidence. Another win was credited with the forfeit of Michigan School for the Deaf.
MSAD currently has an open date for week 1 on Sept. 7. It has eight games scheduled over the span of 42 days starting Sept. 14 at home vs. Kansas School for the Deaf.
The six-man team is forced to play all out-state teams as Minnesota high schools play at nine-man or traditional 11-man.
All games are 2 p.m. starts unless noted.
Sept. 14 — vs. Kansas School for the Deaf
The Jackrabbits will come from Olathe, Kansas, to Potter Field for one of MSAD’s toughest tests. According to their schedule on Max Preps, Kansas went 5-1 last year and averaged 51.33 points per game. The field is more open and scoring is higher in games with fewer than 11 players per side, but these are still solid numbers.
Kansas’ lone loss came to Oklahoma, another of the country’s top deaf programs.
KSD won last year’s meeting 58-14 as a young MSAD team was still learning its way. MSAD seeks its first win in the series since 2014.
Sept. 21 — vs. Iowa School for the Deaf
The Trojans welcome their neighbors to the south for homecoming weekend.
The rivalry swung back in MSAD’s favor when it routed the Bobcats 50-8.
It was a tough year last year for Iowa. Per five games listed on Max Preps, it went 1-4 with its lone loss coming narrowly at Arkansas School for the Deaf. The 42-point defeat to MSAD was its next closest outcome.
The Council Bluffs-based team will hope to rebuild this year and is not far removed from a 2017 team that defeated the Trojans.
Sept. 28 — at Missouri School for the Deaf
The first road trip of the season sends MSAD seven hours south to Fulton, Missouri.
The Eagles presented a challenge to the Trojans with their aerial attack that led to a 58-16 win last year in Faribault.
In five games listed on Max Preps, MSD went 3-2 last year with wins against Iowa and Wisconsin and losses to Oklahoma and Kansas.
MSAD beat MSD in 2016.
Oct. 5 — at New Mexico School for the Deaf, 2:30 p.m.
As the temperatures begin to cool in Minnesota, MSAD may not mind a trip to sunny Santa Fe, New Mexico.
The Trojans will have their hands full, though, with the Roadrunners who went 4-0 in the GPSD to co-own the conference title.
These two squads did not meet in 2018. MSAD won 60-56 in 2017 on the strength of eight Juan Salgado touchdowns. NMSD forfeited the 2016 season.
Per Max Preps, NMSD was 5-1 last year with the only loss coming to New Mexican high school team, Carrizozo. Its next closest game was a 47-point win at Arkansas.
Fortunately for the Trojans, 6-foot-4, 240-pound senior wide receiver/defensive lineman graduated, as well as their top two rushers. Senior quarterback Julio Portillo returns.
Oct. 12 — vs. Michigan School for the Deaf
MSAD closes its home slate against the MSD Tartars from Flint, Michigan.
The game between these two schools was canceled in 2018. They did not play in 2017 and MSAD won the last matchup 54-0 during 2016 homecoming.
MSD forfeited its season in 2018 but appears willing to give it another go in 2019. Its schedule also features eight-man games against local schools from Michigan.
Oct. 16 — at Wisconsin School for the Deaf, 3 p.m.
Can the Trojans keep the Ax for the eighth straight year? It took a defensive stand against a two-point conversion in the closing seconds to preserve last year’s 42-40 win.
Quarterback Benny Dow had one of his best days with 199 passing yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. Jonathan Mejia also collected 78 rushing yards, two touchdowns and 13 tackles on defense. Both are back to lead MSAD in 2019.
Other matchups have been more one-sided for MSAD against the Firebirds hailing from Delavan.
Per Max Preps, Wisconsin was 1-5 last year with a win against Iowa and losses to tough squads from Kansas, New Mexico, Illinois and Missouri.
Oct. 26 — at Oklahoma School for the Deaf
MSAD hopes to peak at the right time to try to give defending co-GPSD champ Oklahoma a test.
The Indians, hailing from Sulphur, Oklahoma, were 4-3 last year but were 4-0 against GPSD schools. Its losses were to Louisiana and Mississippi as well as Life Christian, an Oklahoma high school.
It beat Kansas 40-28 in the de facto GPSD title game.
OSD improved from a 2-6 season in 2017.
The GPSD consists of Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, New Mexico and Wisconsin.