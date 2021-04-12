The Bethlehem Academy softball team enters this season with goals of competing at the top of the Gopher Conference and started its season Friday night by nearly toppling NRHEG, the conference's second-place finisher in 2019.
NRHEG claimed a 5-4 victory with a two-out two-RBI single in the bottom of the seventh. In 2019, the Panthers swept the season series by scores of 16-0 and 3-0.
The offense for the Cardinals was late arriving with all four of their runs scored in the sixth/ The big hit in that sixth inning came via Anna Tobin's two-out three-RBI double that scored Anna Cohen, Lindsay Hanson and Anna DeMars. Earlier in the frame, Cohen's bunt single scored Kate Trump.
Trump also doubled with one out in the top of the seventh inning, but she was stranded at second base before NRHEG drove in the tying and game-winning run with two outs in the bottom of the seventh.
Trump reached base three times Friday with a double, single and a walk, in addition to pitching all seven innings in the circle, where she struck out three batters.
Tobin and Cohen also singled twice, while Hanson singled and drew a walk. Bethlehem Academy plays its home opener Tuesday against Cleveland.