On Tuesday, the Faribault High School girls soccer team traveled to Marshall to take on the No. 12 seeded Tigers in the first round of the Class A Section 2A soccer tournament.
After a long battle with Marshall, battling punch for punch to move on in tournament play, the Tigers prevailed, defeating the Falcons 4-3 in overtime.
The travel distance from Faribault to Marshall is roughly three hours and 15 minutes, long enough for drowsiness and fatigue to have at least an initial effect on the players
“After the long bus ride, girls came out a little hesitant and we were scored on first. However, we started to battle back and figure out how to play on turf again,” said Faribault head coach Maddie Justin. “We were up at half 3-2 after two amazing goals from Mercedes Huerta and an assist from Huerta off a corner that gave Sarah Engbrecht her first goal of the season (and her career on varsity).”
Justin said Faribault controlled the momentum and possession at halftime, but a questionable penalty call against the Falcons gave Marshall to tie it up. They took advantage, tying the game at 3 apiece.
The game eventually headed to overtime, where, in the conference tournament, whichever team scores first wins.
“We had some quick opportunities but didn't finish them in overtime and with 22 seconds left on the clock of the first half of overtime, Marshall got a corner and it slipped through our players leaving us in shock and devastation as our season so quickly came to an end.”
Justin said it’s been a tough week swallowing Tuesday’s season-ending loss, with it coming to an abrupt end.
“After our young team, led by some awesome seniors, gave so much fight throughout the season, it was absolutely heartbreaking to end the season so suddenly and unexpectedly. I could not be more proud of this team we had this year. That is why these last few days have been extra hard, I don't want my team to change next year. Although I'll be returning a very high percentage of my team, especially starters, it still is sad to know we won't have what we had this season. I am so proud of this team, I can't say it enough. We may not have had many tallies in the win column (especially in our conference) this year, but wow this team is special.”
Faribault graduates four seniors in Mikayla Bohner, Grace Remillard, Greta Hillesheim and Olivia Williamson. The Falcons will be older, more experienced and ready to rise in the Big 9 standings in 2020.