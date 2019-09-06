The Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf volleyball team is ready to get to home court.
The MSAD Trojans (0-2) dropped their second road match to start 2019, falling in three sets (25-13, 25-14, 27-25) Thursday at the Lakes International Language Academy Dragons (1-0) in Forest Lake.
While MSAD went to five sets in its season opening loss at Liberty Classical Academy, head coach Tabitha Anderson thought Thursday was the better of two efforts overall.
"The girls did much better than last game. Their hitting and smart moves really killed us They found our weakness," Anderson said. "But we really improved with being able to run for the ball. The girls really gave effort in the game. We need to work on not giving them the free ball."
MSAD plays its home opener 5:30 p.m. Wednesday against Chesterton Academy (1-2). The CA Knights have been swept by Avail Academy and Spectrum and swept Communty of Peace.
CA beat MSAD in five sets last year in Hopkins.
Lakes International Language Academy 3, MSAD 0
M — 13 14 25
L — 25 25 27
MSAD statistics — Kills: Dalina Schwartz 5; Brooke Roggow, Ruby Hernandez-Gutierrez 1 … Digs: Schwartz 5; Roggow, Javanna Johnson 3 … Assists: Shayann Williams 5; Schwartz 1 … Aces: Roggow 3; Schwartz 2; Johnson 1