Brant Melchert makes noise on the football field.
Whether urging on his teammates or pounding pads, the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown running back/linebacker had a way of announcing his presence.
The stat sheet does plenty of talking, too.
In his 2019 senior season, Melchert carried the ball 184 times for 1,032 yards (5.6 ypc) for 10 touchdowns. The Buccaneers couldn't afford to take him off the field. Melchert recorded 47 tackles, 15 of them for a loss, to go with three sacks and two fumble recoveries on defense.
"He’s a high energy kind of guy, especially when it comes to football games," said WEM head coach Mike Richards. "He puts it all out there. He can be a little emotional sometimes, but he always wants to get the best out of himself and the others around him. It was a joy to coach him."
Melchert isn't afraid to push his teammates to reach their peak. He assures it comes from a place of belief.
"I’m quite a bit of a vocal guy. Sometimes I get upset and I yell a lot, but that’s always because I know they’re worth more than what they put out," Melchert said. "I know they can do better every time, every snap. I have high expectations for them. We’re Waterville, we produce good players, and I want to see it."
Running up the rankings
Under longtime and state champion head coach Jon Bakken, and now second-year coach Richards, WEM has established a winning culture based in a prolific rushing attack.
During Melchert's three-year run on varsity, the Bucs' roster has consistently had at least a pair of all-district running backs. Despite consistently sharing carries, he finished sixth in school history with 2,365 career rushing yards. That was done on 394 carries for an even six yards per attempt.
"That’s a pretty big accomplishment in and of itself," Richards said. "Then sharing time with Jaden (Taylor) and Wyatt (Storch) and Taylor (Glende)."
Melchert's breakout game came in a dominating 2018 win at Blue Earth Area. WEM rolled up 54 points thanks largely to 19 carries for 230 yards and two touchdowns.
There was one play in particular two weeks later that stood out to Richards. It came in a 38-0 demolition of district rival Maple River.
The 6-foot-1, 220 pound bruiser showed some agility on a 35-yard touchdown.
"Last year, going into the Maple River game, we knew it was a big game," Richards said. "He catches that screen pass and runs all over the place to score a touchdown. That was kind of the big one for me. That kind of opened my eyes to know he can do some pretty good things."
Shouldering the load
WEM finished 9-2 in 2018 with a senior-laden team.
More fell on Melchert's shoulders in 2019. The Bucs got off to a 2-2 start while dealing with injuries and suspensions.
He did his best to keep the Bucs' ship afloat, recording 473 yards on 6.3 yards per carry with three two touchdowns in the four games. Despite those good numbers, tough teams like Mayer Lutheran and Lewiston-Altura were able to bottle him up.
"At the beginning of the year, I liked to cut back because I wasn’t trusting the holes yet," Melchert said. "Probably the Janesville(-Waldorf-Pemberton) game I started running north and south and running at people instead of away from people, using my size to my advantage."
Melchert ran 20 times for 121 yards and two touchdowns against J-W-P and had two more 100-plus yard games to round out the season.
He helped the Bucs win four straight games in weeks 4-7 as the roster became more hole. They finished with a 6-4 record for the program's third straight winning season and eighth of the decade.
The defense was dominant in large stretches. It recorded two shutouts and held three other opponents to one touchdown.
WEM had high hopes for 2019 after reclassifying from Class AA to A for the postseason, as well as moving to a new district to play smaller schools.
The Bucs advanced to the section semifinals and were two wins away from making the state tournament for the first time since 2011.
In the final game of his career, Melchert ran for 153 yards and a personal best three touchdowns. Classmate Jaden Taylor ran for 184 yards and two touchdowns in one of the state's higher scoring playoff games.
"It’s playoff time, I just put it all on the line," Melchert said. "There’s just a playoff mode that turns on in my body."
His Herculean effort, which included 5½ tackles, wasn't quite enough. G-F-W outlasted a second-half WEM comeback to win 44-42.
"Losing (tight end Cole Kokoschke) that first game was kind of rough. As soon as we got everyone back in week 4 we were on a roll," Melchert said. "We just came up short against G-F-W. I wish we could have that game back."
It's uncertain if that was his last game on the gridiron.
"I don’t know, I haven’t decided yet," Melchert said. "I might continue playing football, we’ll see. I haven’t really thought about it. I’m still dwelling on our loss right now."
In the short term, Melchert is focused on his goal of representing the WEM/JWP co-op wrestling team at the state tournament this winter. He'll be a key senior on a new-look Bucs baseball team in the coming spring.
His coach will remember him as a competitor through and through.
"He plays with a lot of emotion," Richards said. "Loved to win, hated to lose, but he was always encouraging of the other guys when it was all said and done."