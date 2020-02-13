A gameplan was in place to, at least theoretically, help the Faribault girls hockey team counter the speed Rochester Lourdes is able to send out shift after shift.
While Faribault coach Mike Dietsch envisioned his forwards eliminating the opposing defenders, and his defenders trapping and pinning the opposing forwards in the corners along the boards, the Eagles were still too fast and soared away with a 5-1 victory to top the Falcons in the Section 1A final for the second consecutive year.
"We just couldn't keep up with their speed," Dietsch said. "We took their defensemen out of the equation in our offensive zone, but getting out of our zone was tough. They capitalized on their speed every chance they got. Their first two goals were good hockey plays, good goals and good shots. It was bar down, and that's tough to save."
Those first two goals were part of a four-goal first period for Rochester Lourdes, with the first tally coming only two minutes, 16 seconds into the first period. From that point forward, the Eagles (17-10) dominated the opening frame, eventually heading to the first intermission in possession of a 4-0 lead after outshooting the Falcons (19-6) 17-1 through the first 17 minutes.
Rochester Lourdes added a fifth goal with 4:22 left in the second period, before Faribault senior Abby Goodwin tallied a goal 2:30 into the final period off assists from Rylie Starkson and Emily Wilder. The Eagles ended with a 38-12 advantage in shots.
The loss wraps up the high school careers of six Faribault seniors — Goodwin, Olivia Williamson, Haley Lang, Mikayla Bohner, Emily Wilder and Serenity Knott — that all played major roles in the last few years.
Bohner was a semifinalist for the Let's Play Hockey Senior Goalie of the Year Award, while Williamson finished the regular season in fourth place in the state with 69 points and will play next year at Division I Brown University. The trio of Williamson, Lang and Goodwin combined to score 81 of the team's 136 goals this season.
That level of talent, plus the group's collective leadership, helped Dietsch navigate his first year behind the bench in Faribault.
"Good players make for good coaches and it was pretty easy to step in," Dietsch said. "I was really just in the right place at the right time and just happened to be tremendously fortunate with a group of girls that have a passion for the game and play hard and love coming to the rink to hang out with their friends in the locker room. For the most part, it's a great group of girls that just love to play the game of hockey. Tonight we just got beat by a team that's faster."
The cupboard won't be entirely bare next year, though. Rylie Starkson, who scored the game-winner in the 2-1 semifinal win against Austin, will be one of four seniors on the roster next year that will lead what will likely be a young core, since there are no sophomores on this year's team.
The development of those eighth-graders and freshmen, Dietsch said, makes prognosticating on the program's future prospects a bit of a fruitless endeavor.
"Next year will be a lot of unknowns for us in terms of where we're going to go and what we're going to do," Dietsch said. "We'll have to start from square one and build."