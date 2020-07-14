If not for the urging of a student, Holly Olmscheid might have never been in this position.
She was in her first year as a math teacher at Faribault High School in the 2015-16 school year, when a student repeatedly pestered Olmscheid about an opening for an assistant gymnastics coach with the Falcons. Olmscheid, a competitive gymnast when she was growing up in Duluth, finally relented.
Now, after five seasons as an assistant, she will take over as the program’s head coach.
“The more I thought about it and the more she kept asking me I was like, ‘OK, let’s do it,’” Olmscheid said.
She will replace Larissa Rasmussen, who after four years as the head coach will remain on staff as the team’s assistant coach.
“Really the only significant difference is I’ll be handling more of the administrative side of it,” Olmscheid said. “In terms of coaching, we’re both there for the girls and we want to coach them together, so that’s not changing.”
Rasmussen also started as an assistant coach alongside Olmscheid prior to the 2015-16 season. Even after Rasmussen took over the official title of head coach the next year, the relationship was more of a partnership in terms of coaching duties.
“All the decisions that have been made, we made together,” Olmscheid said. “We always consult each other when we have questions or concerns about a gymnast, or what we want to for practices, or how we want to handle goal setting or anything like that. We always work together.”
Growing up in Duluth, Olmscheid — now a math teacher at Northfield High School — competed at a USA Gymnastics club, since local schools didn’t offer gymnastics as a high school sport.
After 10 years, she stopped at the age of 16 following a back injury, and her love of gymnastics lied relatively dormant until it was awoken again by starting as Faribault’s assistant coach.
“I learned so much because I didn’t know anything about high school gymnastics,” Olmscheid said. “The scoring system is different, the way they value skills is different and I had never really been trained in how to find errors in what they’re doing.”
“The first year was really a learning experience — a fun one — and every year since then I’ve gotten stronger and stronger as a coach,” she continued.