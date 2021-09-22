In the first half Tuesday night at the Faribault Soccer Complex, the Faribault girls soccer team looked a step slow to its coach Maddie Wertish.
In the midst of a four-game week that coincides with Homecoming, heavy legs weren't that big of a surprise.
At halftime, Wertish issued her team a challenge to pick up the pace once again, and while the scoreboard still read a 10-0 defeat against visiting Red Wing, only two of those goals allowed came in the final 40, and both were scored in the final two minutes.
"We were just slow to the ball first half and not able to get there," Wertish said. "I told them at halftime, 'We just have to hustle. We have to hustle faster than them and want it more.' I think they really showed that for 38 minutes of that second half."
In that second half, Faribault established its footing to start putting together better spells of possession and attacking play with the help of midfielder Sydne Bauer directing traffic. Forwards Mercedes Huerta and Paige Ross broke free for a few scoring chances stopped by the Red Wing goalkeeper.
On defense, center backs Bergen Williamson and Ainsley Howells — a senior that's moved from goal to defense after breaking her finger last week — helped consistently repel the Wingers throughout the final 40 minutes.
That all helped freshman goalkeeper Jocelyn Lozano, who was still called upon to stop a handful of breakaways and absorbed a few hard collisions while charging off her line to cut down the opposing attacker's angle toward net.
"Jocelyn Lozano stepped up and had a really awesome second half and was aggressive with girls flying into her to make some big saves for us," Wertish said. "To only concede two goals in the second half is really awesome.
"That's a great quality of hers in goal. As a freshman, she's really coming out strong and proving herself and her position."
Moving forward, Faribault still has a pair of games to tackle this week with a Thursday trip to play at Owatonna and Saturday afternoon game at New Ulm.
While there's the expectation the legs will likely only feel heavier as the week progresses for the Falcons, Wertish said she was encouraged by what her team showed in that second half as it adjusts to some new personnel because of injuries.
"The second half helps me forget some of our mistakes in the first half," Wertish said. "Coming off of a game last night, the first half was a lot of us just figuring it out. We're trying to figure out some injuries and things on the team, so we had some new dynamics on the team."