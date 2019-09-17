There was no sand to be found at Van Orsow Auditorium, but conditions were befitting of beach volleyball in Tuesday's Section 1A regular season matchup.
It was the visiting Class A No. 2 Kenyon-Wanamingo Knights (5-1) who put the heat on the Bethlehem Academy Cardinals (3-7), picking up a sweep by scores of 25-15, 25-17, 25-14 sweep inside a sweltering gym.
"I feel good because I feel like playing against a great program like BA, a great team that we just finished with, they made us work for it," said K-W coach Jen Nerison. "We had to cover a lot of floor on defense and blocking at the net."
The Knights were relatively unchallenged in the first set before a young Cardinals' team found its footing in the second.
BA, equipped in its new, red Under Armour jersey tops, nudged ahead in a back-and-forth battle to go up 13-12.
"I think the biggest thing tonight was that we held with them a lot. Maybe not the first one, but the second set 15-16 points and then they just kind of pulled away," said BA coach Chris Bothun. "Now we need to adjust our game or maybe our thinking and how we’re playing and decisions we’re making to be the one that pulls away and not let the other team pull away when we’re at 15, 16 points."
K-W reeled off the next four points and finished off the set on a 13-4 run.
Nerison was pleased with her team's composure after falling by sweep last week to Class AA No. 5 Kasson-Mantorville and having some trouble sweeping by a winless Zumbrota-Mazeppa team.
Tuesday was also a win against a potential section playoff opponent.
"They’ve got some great potential coming up. They’re pretty young," Nerison said of BA. "It was a great match and it was good to see the girls have a lot of fun. The last couple matches, I don’t know, there was a different feeling. So I felt really good about their energy tonight."
K-W served at a 71-for-74 rate (95.9%) with six aces. Four were by Julianna Boyum. In chunks, the Cards were ready for the Knights' veteran attack from the service line.
"I think our serve receive improved. We struggled a little bit in the first game," Bothun said. "I also think we were able to get the ball to our setters and we were attacking the right side of the court. I think Kenyon was struggling to protect the right side of the court and that helped us out in game two."
BA opened up a 4-0 lead in the third and led as late as 10-9. K-W responded with four straight points to force a BA timeout.
The break in the action did little to slow down the Knights, who strolled to their second straight sweep in the series with the Cards.
Both teams had solid student sections with K-W adorned in a Hawaiian/beach theme and BA with a pink breast cancer awareness theme in advance of Friday's Tackle Cancer football game vs. Medford.
Members of the BA football team helped dry the floor with towels in between sets.
Along with in the playoffs, these two teams could also meet at this weekend's Class A Showcase Sept. 20-21 in Burnsville. The tournament schedule is released Wednesday.
BA (2-0 Gopher) hits the road 7:15 p.m. Thursday to take on New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva (0-2 Gopher), a team the Cardinals haven't lost to in the 2000s. NRHEG was 5-6 overall heading into Tuesday's match at Le Sueur-Henderson.
K-W (1-1 Hiawatha Valley League) stays on the road to take on Cannon Falls (7-4, 3-1 HVL) 7:15 p.m. Thursday.
Kenyon-Wanamingo 3, Bethlehem Academy 0
K — 25 25 25
B — 15, 17, 14
BA statistics — Will be added when available.
K-W statistics — Kills: Ally Peterson 10; Julianna Boyum 8; Megan Mattson, Leah Berg 4; Ellie Benson, Hailey Lerfald 2; Madi Luebke 1 … Digs: Peterson 11; Luebke, Kaia Johnson 6; Mattson, Boyum 4; Riley Dummer 3; Benson 1 … Assists: Luebke 16; Dummer 15; Johnson, Mattson, Berg, Peterson, Lerfald 1 … Aces: Boyum 4; Johnson, Mattson 1 … Blocks: Boyum 5; Lerfald 3; Berg 2; Peterson, Benson, Mattson 1