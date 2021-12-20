A shorthanded Faribault gymnastics team competed Friday night against Mankato West and Mankato East in Mankato.
Mankato West won with a score of 138.050 ahead of Mankato East's total of 133.650, while Faribault's score of 99.925 was hamstrung by the fact the Falcons only had four total gymnasts competing compared to the five sent out in each event by the Scarlets and Cougars.
Morgan Borchert and Nancy Cate finished fifth and sixth in the all-around competition with scores of 29.050 and 27.575. Hailey Peterson and Alexis Wilkerson-Wolf finished 11th and 12th in the all-around with scores of 23.200 and 20.550.
Faribault next competes Tuesday night in a quadrangular with Rochester Century, Rochester Mayo and Rochester John Marshall in Rochester.