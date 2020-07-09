Dodge County seemed to have Wanamingo’s number Wednesday night as the Diamondbacks rapped out 13 hits on their way to a 10-0, eight-inning victory in Hayfield.
The Jacks (1-2, 1-1 Twin Rivers) didn’t help themselves either and gave up three unearned runs.
Dodge County, which lost 8-2 to Waseca Sunday, a team Wanamingo beat 7-1 July 1, got 11 hits off Jacks’ starter Brady Anfinson through seven innings. Anfinson allowed just two earned runs in seven innings, walked two and struck out five. Jack Dommeyer came on in relief to allow five runs on one hit and four walks. Dylan Craig allowed a hit in his third of an inning before the Diamondbacks triggered the 10-run mercy rule.
Wanamingo had its chances and finished with seven hits. Anfinson went 2-for-2 while Gavin Roosen, Sam Roosen, Alex Roosen, Andrew Anfinson and Dommeyer had base hits.
The Jacks will get another crack at Dodge County Saturday at 1 p.m. in Hayfield before they face Pine Island Sunday at 2 p.m. in Pine Island.