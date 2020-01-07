Faribault’s girls hockey team is 14-2 this season, and, for what it’s worth, people are noticing. The Falcons are ranked in Class A’s top 10 for the first time this season, having entered the Jan. 2 edition of the rankings at No. 8.
On Friday, the Falcons will face off against Class 1A’s No. 10 team, the Rochester Lourdes Eagles (9-7), on the road. The puck is set to drop at 7 p.m.
Last year: The Eagles got the better of the Falcons last year in the final game of the regular season in Faribault. Rochester Lourdes won 6-1 on the strength of three goals from Maggie Hanzel.
Recent results: Although the Eagles’ current 9-7 record isn’t as flashy as Faribault’s 14-2 record, Rochester Lourdes has played against some strong competition and even took Class 1A’s current No. 1 team, Breck, to the wire in a 6-5 loss back on Nov. 23. The Eagles, however, lost four in a row in late December, starting with an uncharacteristic road loss against Rosemount (currently 6-9) on Dec. 20. They then lost to Eagan, 6-1, on Dec. 21, and then lost a second game to Eagan by a score of 3-2 in the opening game of the Kaposia Classic on Dec. 26.
The Eagles also fell to Elk River/Zimmerman by a score of 3-2 on Dec. 27 as part of the Kaposia Classic but rebounded by blanking Totino-Grace 7-0 on Saturday.
The Falcons rode a four-game win streak into the new year and extended it to five in a row thanks to a come-from-behind 3-2 victory against the Austin on Saturday, entering Tuesday night’s clash at Albert Lea (played after press time).
Three stars
1. Maggie Hanzel scored three goals against Faribault when the Eagles topped the Falcons, and Hanzel is only a junior this season, which means the Falcons will have to contend with her again on Friday. Hanzel is currently third on the Eagles’ roster with 12 goals scored so far this season. Seniors Sarah Dravis and Emma Schmitz lead the team in offense, having scored 19 goals and 14 goals, respectively. The Eagles’ offense is a formidable one, with nine other skaters having scored at least one goal.
2. The Falcons have an explosive offense as well, with four different skaters having reached double digits in goals scored. Olivia Williamson leads the team with a whopping 28 goals, followed by Abigail Goodwin with 17, Haley Lang with 11 and Rylie Starkson with 10. Ashley Rost is close to joining them, with nine goals scored in 15 games played, while Grace McCoshen and Alli Velander have scored six goals each.
3. One of the biggest reasons behind Faribault’s success this season has been the Falcons’ ability to be aggressive on offense. The Falcons have out-scored their opponents 98-24 throughout the entire season in large part due to the fact that they attempt a lot more shots on the goal than their opponents. In fact, the Falcons have out-shot opponents in every game except three: a 5-4 overtime loss to Owatonna on Dec. 10, a 2-0 victory over New Ulm on Dec. 7 and a 3-0 defeat at Northfield on Nov. 21. When the Falcons have attempted more shots than their opponents, they’ve won every single time.