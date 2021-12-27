The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown girls basketball team played well throughout Thursday night's 44-41 loss to Waseca, but ultimately a cold shooting night was too much for the Buccaneers to overcome.
WEM finished with a 27% conversion rate from the field to erase a solid defensive effort. Waseca shot just 36% from the field and was forced into committing 22 turnovers.
"Did some good things defensively, just had a tough night shooting the ball," WEM coach Ty Kaus said.
The duo of Alayna Atherton and Kylie LaFrance led the offense for WEM, with Atherton piling up 14 points before fouling out, while LaFrance drained 4 of 8 3-point attempts to help her finish with 13 points.
Addyson Tayler added nine points, five assists, four rebounds and three steals.
WEM next plays Tuesday, Jan. 4 at St. James Area.