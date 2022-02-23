It might be a cliche, but the common trope is true nonetheless.
In basketball, you have to make shots to win games. Tuesday night against Maple River (21-4, 14-1 Gopher Conference), the Bethlehem Academy boys basketball team didn't make enough of those shots in a 69-30 loss.
"It is a much easier game when you score," Bethlehem Academy coach Ed Friesen said. "Unfortunately, we couldn’t score, especially in the first half."
The Cardinals (9-14, 4-10) shot 4 of 20 from the field in the first half, a low percentage that was compounded by 15 first-half turnovers.
"I think a number of shots we took were good shots for us, shots that we would make more often than not, but we couldn’t get them to fall," Friesen said. "You need to play really well in order to compete with a team like Maple River."
Matthew Croke led Bethlehem Academy with nine points by draining 3 of 6 attempts from 3-point range. Kyle Ernste added six points by making both of his attempts from behind the arc, while Charlie King finished with six points as well.
Aaron Huerta added four points and seven rebounds, Justin Simones notched two points and six rebounds, Brad Sartor recorded two points and two assists, and Hudson Dillon provided a point, four assists and three rebounds.
"All we can do is put this one behind us, focus on Hayfield next week and the playoffs next week," Friesen said.