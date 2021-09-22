After a relatively sloppy start in the first set, the Bethlehem Academy volleyball team erased any doubt Tuesday night in a 25-20, 25-11, 25-15 sweep on Maple River.
The Cardinals were dominant at the net, where the team combined for nine solo blocks, six ace blocks and six block assists from seven different players.
Lindsay Hanson registered three solo blocks, three ace blocks and two block assists, while Jaden Lang notched three solo blocks and Reagan Kangas tallied two solo blocks and an ace block.
Ellie Cohen, Kate Trump, Josie Rose and Emily Casper all finished with one block assist, while Casper added a solo block and Trump tallied two ace blocks.
A little further back, Mia Potter and Trump both registered 26 digs.
"Our serve receive was on tonight, giving us many opportunities to run our offense," BA coach Chris Bothun said. "Our blockers also made good adjustments in games two and three to help throw Maple River out of system and give us opportunities to run our free ball plays."
Offensively, Cohen slammed nine kills, while Hanson and Trump both finished with seven apiece, and Reagan Kangas dished out 25 assists. Hanson placed three aces, and Trump added two aces to her full stat sheet.
Bethlehem Academy next hosts NRHEG on Thursday night before traveling to the Midwest Volleyball Warehouse in Burnsville on Friday and Saturday for the Class A/AA Showcase.