Mayo Health Clinic System in Faribault is offering free sports screenings 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7.
Student-athletes entering grades 7-12 are eligible to attend. They're advised to wear gym shorts and a T-shirt, bring their student ID and a completed 2019-20 sports qualifying physical examination medical eligiblity form from the Minnesota State High School League.
Student-athletes are encouraged to avoid caffeine and sports drinks prior to screening.
"The paperwork as far as the eligibility forms are concerned is basically just looking to provide us with medical history so we can ask some questions and go over some things," said Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine with the Faribault Mayo site, Jason Lee.
In Minnesota, screenings are required every three calendar years.
"Basically, it’s used to determine if a student-athlete is healthy and safe to play in a sport or participate in an activity," Lee said. "It’s required in almost every state at this point. What we’re using this for is basically to identify medical problems that put students at risk and identify conditions that need to be treated before they participate in athletic endeavors. Really, these are used not to disqualify student-athletes from participating in sports but really to intervene as far as if there’s anything that needs to be done so they can safely participate in sports and activities. This doesn’t substitute for a comprehensive health maintenance physical examination by their main primary care provider."
The results of the screening help to make a determination, depending on what sport or sports an athlete expects to participate in, if they are fully cleared to play without restriction, or if they need further medical evaluation.
"With the physical, there’s no further diagnostic testing required, only if we determine there’s a need during the evaluation," Lee said. "We make that determination. Sometimes there are medical conditions that require further treatment before they’re cleared to participate like an acute illness or heart problems, etc. So these are things that can require further evaluation."
More information is available at MayoClinicHealthSystem.org or by calling 507-333-3300. The Faribault Mayo Clinic Health System is located at 300 State Avenue.