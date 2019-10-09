What will you be doing when the Twins beat the Yankees?

Monday night, the New York Yankees ended the Minnesota Twins' season with a 5-1 victory over the AL Central champions in front of a sold-out crowd at Target Field.
After being swept by the Yankees -- again -- in their division series, the Twins extended their MLB postseason losing streak to a record 16 games. During the painful stretch, the Yankees have handed the Twins 13 of 16 defeats. Minnesota is 0-5 against the Yankees in the ALDS (2003, 2004, 2009, 2010 and 2019) and 0-1 (2017) in wild-card games.
The last time the Yankees lost a postseason game to the Twins?
Oct. 5, 2004.
Think about what you were doing then. Some of you were working different jobs, some of you didn’t have kids or grandchildren, some of you were a completely different person. Whatever it was, one thing is certain. Most of you were still bragging to your cousin at Thanksgiving about how good your fantasy football team was doing. That was a thing then, right?
Looking at my life, I was 8 years old living my best in Sarasota, Florida, the last time the Twins beat the Yankees in the playoffs. Ah, childhood. You don’t quite realize how good it is until you have to start paying bills.
The Twins were unable to reverse postseason history against the Yankees this fall. However, if they make it back next year, they’ll probably have the same opportunity again. I mean, at this point, it seems a given that when they make the playoffs they’ll have to face the Yankees in the ALDS. In fact, probably from now until the end of time.
I've already told you to think about what you were doing the last time the Twins beat the Yankees. Now, think about what you will be doing the next time they beat them?
This serves as not only a way to measure your confidence in the Twins, but also as a thought-provoking activity to see where your life is headed.
Are you happier than you are now, the same, or potentially in a low place? Whatever the case is, think about what you need to do to have the best outcome.
Rather than letting the Twins playoff failures provoke negative feelings, use it as a tool to reflect on your life and analyze where you are and where you want to go.
I know I know, a lot of you are probably joking, “Well Dan, I’ll be dead the next time the Twins beat the Yankees in the playoffs.”
If you believe that, that’s completely your prerogative.
But if you don’t, think about when it will be, how different your life will be, and if it's changed or stayed the same for the good.
What will you be doing when the Twins beat the Yankees?
I’m Dan Slaubaugh and this is your Slaubaugh Scoop.
Thanks for reading. Have a wonderful Thursday.