Faribault’s Tyler Francis threw a gem Wednesday in a 6-0 win over Veseli at Bell Field in Faribault.
Francis threw a complete game three-hitter where he struck out 11 and walked just two. Francis struck out the side in the top of the first inning and got plenty of help from his defense. The Warriors had just one base runner reach third base.
The Lakers (5-3) gave Francis a lead to work with in the bottom of the first inning when they scored a pair of runs. Mitch Johnson got hit by a pitch and Danny Pierce singled to set the table. They later scored on sacrifice flies from Mike Carpentier and Porter Sartor.
Willie VonRuden drew a one-out walk in the fifth and later scored on a Joe Grote single that also scored Johnson, who singled, to give Faribault a 4-0 lead.
Johnson scored again in the eighth after a two-out single and Grote singled to bring him in for a 5-0 lead. Jake Stocker scored in the ninth on an error to make it 6-0.
Pierce went 2-for-5 with a run while Grote went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI.
The Lakers won for the third straight game and face Union Hill Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Union Hill.