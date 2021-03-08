The Faribault boys basketball team lost at home Friday night to the Winona Winhawks, 63-50. Faribault trailed almost the entire game but stayed within striking distance until the final minutes. They never seemed to be able to make that distinctive run that would make Winona sweat and the Winhawks were able to pull away in the final minutes.
Faribault won its first game Feb. 8 against Rochester John Marshall but then had a two-week pause. Since that pause, the Falcons have gone 1-4 with a blowout win at Albert Lea on Tuesday. They are now 2-11 overall and in the Big 9 Conference with three games remaining next week before sections.
The game as a whole was a lesson on how to attack a zone as both teams played a significant amount of 2-3 zone throughout the game. Winona had success early driving into the zone, especially along the baseline, dumping the ball off to a player stationed on the block or cutting from the opposite corner for layups. This allowed the Winhawks to build early 11-5 and 20-13 leads which they held onto and led 29-19 at halftime.
For the Falcons, they had a tougher time against Winona’s zone but were still able to generate enough looks where it definitely could have been closer heading into halftime. Their zone also slowly got better as the first half played on and into the second half.
“I thought the first half wasn’t too bad actually, the first half we just missed a lot of open shots,” Faribault coach Eric Hildebrandt said. “We had some good inside-out looks and it was a 10-point game at halftime. I thought we defended ok and then really, if we hit a couple shots, if we hit two of those then all of a sudden, it’s a four-point game. So really it was just a matter of staying with it and hitting some open ones.”
Winona has length throughout its lineup, which made things tough on the Falcons and Hildebrandt said the Winhawks keyed on senior guard John Palmer. However, the Falcons were still able to generate good looks like Hildebrandt said and their adjustments on defense made the second half almost dead even.
“In the first half we got a good look at how they were trying to attack the zone, which allowed us to anticipate their movements a little better,” Hildebrandt said. “It was one of our better games that we played in our zone and I was happy with that, it’s a step forward. In the second half we went a little bit smaller to use our speed a little bit more in our zone. We had some success with that and got out in transition and just got some easy ones. It was one of our better games defensively which I was happy about.”
Faribault cut Winona’s lead to six or seven points a couple times in the second half, but were never able to get closer as the Winhawks responded every time before the Falcons could make a serious run.
Palmer led Faribault with 23 points, scoring from all three levels including two 3-pointers and five free throws. Senior Alex Sullivan was the only other Falcon in double figures with 11 points, nine of which came in the second half while sophomore Ian Ehlers added six points and senior Nick Ehlers contributed five points.
Junior Jasper Hedin of Winona led all scorers with 26 points as he continuously attacked the basket. Seniors Max Maxwell and Jakob Miller both added 13 points apiece for the Winhawks.
Looking ahead, Faribault has one week left in the regular season.
“One at a time. We feel very fortunate to be playing basketball in March, it’s a great time of year for basketball,” Hildebrandt said. “We’re just grateful to keep playing after we were off for a couple weeks there. Just great to be back, we get Devin (Lockerby) back (Saturday) which will be nice. So, we have three (games) next week and we’re just focused on getting better every day and hope to be playing our best at the end of the week as we turn the corner into playoffs.”