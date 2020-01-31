United South Central hosted WEM/JWP in a dual Thursday night, with USC racing out to an early 24-0 lead and then hanging on to win by a score of 36-33.
After a double forfeit at 106, USC won back-to-back matches via fall, with Byron Getchell (113 pounds) outlasting the Grizzlies’ Gavin Krause for a fall in 5:47, followed by Janis Baumgartner pinning Patrick Adams in just 40 seconds.
WEM/JWP forfeited then forfeited at 126, and the Rebels extended their lead even further when Ethan Elvebak (132) pinned Jaxon Hulsing in just 50 seconds.
Tucker Rients (138) got the Grizzlies on the scoreboard with an 11-5 decision over Konner Harpestad, but Micah Hamson picked up what would turn out to be a crucial win for the Rebels at 145 when he pinned Jack Cahill in 3:05.
The Grizzlies picked up 12 quick points as USC forfeited at 152 and 160, and Ethan Rider (170) kept the momentum going by pinning Matt Beyer in 2:22 to cut the Rebels’ lead to 30-21.
But USC’s Jacob Billings (182) came through with the match-deciding win when he pinned Ted Carlson in 3:01.
WEM/JWP scored the final 12 points of the dual, with Brant Melchert (220) pinning Collin Van Cleave in 1:30 while Jacob Karsten (285) received a forfeit, but the Grizzlies ultimately came up just short of victory.