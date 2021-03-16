Taking on one of the more talented players it’ll face all season without a practice to prepare was not how the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown boys basketball team hoped to open the Subsection 2AA South playoffs.
Nonetheless, the WEM Buccaneers found a way to win their section playoff opener for the 13th straight year. They erased a three-point halftime deficit and cruised to a 65-54 victory over the Madelia Blackhawks on Tuesday night in Waterville.
WEM (9-8) drew the No. 7 seed out of 11 teams in the subsection to face No. 10 Madelia (5-14).
The Blackhawks weren’t a typical No. 10 seed as they compete in the Valley Conference that features three teams ranked in the top 10 in Class A by Minnesota Basketball News. The Valley features three additional teams with double-digit wins and a record above .500.
Madelia’s last three losses in its last four games were by a combined four points. One was in overtime, and it lost another in overtime early in the season.
Not to mention Madelia’s star 6-foot-4 junior guard Ja’sean Glover, a starter since seventh grade approaching 3,000 career points.
The Bucs rebuked the Blackhawks 97-44 in the regular season last year in Madelia, but playoff time made for more of a slog for this year's squad in Waterville.
WEM opened the game on a 8-2 run. Madelia quickly settled in, slowing down the pace and seeking to get Glover more involved initiating the offense.
The Blackhawks countered with a 12-2 run of their own and led by as much as five. They took a 24-21 lead into the locker room. Glover had 15 of his team-high 28 points in the first half and has had games of 30-, 40- and 50-plus points throughout his career.
A recent 51-point effort against Immanuel Lutheran set the school record.
While his drives to the paint were difficult to stop, nothing came easy for Glover against double- and even triple-teams. He did not make a 3-pointer, though rarely looked for shots on the perimeter.
“Double off screens,” WEM junior forward Brady Nutter began to break down the team’s defensive strategy. “Anytime they had the ball just be in the gap all the time, no matter what. Always focus on (Glover), always see him.”
The 6-foot-3 Nutter was up for the physical challenge, as well as the battle on the scoresheet. He poured in a game-high 33 points and scored WEM’s first 10 as part of a 15-2 run after halftime.
“Brady took over the second half,” WEM coach Jeff Wagner said. “Brady was awesome the second half.”
Nutter’s energy carried over to his teammates. Things are starting to click for a team that’s on a four-game win streak, has won five of its last six, and is above .500 for the first time.
He reflected on the maturation of a team that features just one senior in the rotation.
“We started playing as a team. We started really hitting shots and running our offense,” Nutter said. “At first it was just a bunch of running around and now we’re finding open spaces and getting open shots and it’s working out.”
Madelia was able to keep within around a 10-point deficit throughout the second half, but never drew closer than seven after WEM's run.
Wagner was pleased to see Bucs up and down the lineup take turns making key plays once Madelia shifted more attention Nutter’s way.
“Jonathan (Remmes) hit a big three down there,” Wagner said. “I thought Ethan Bartelt played really well, just an all-around game. He’s that guy who creates havoc for the other team. Sometimes it’s good havoc, sometimes something happens bad but with him more things happen good than bad. When he plays well, we play well as a team.”
The senior Bartelt had seven points and the junior Remmes added eight.
Junior guard Domanik Paulson chipped in 17 points to go with stingy defense for WEM.
WEM had practice called off Monday. The Bucs will have a day to prepare for their subsection quarterfinal game at No. 2 seed and state No. 10 ranked Mankato Loyola (11-3) 7 p.m. Thursday. Mankato Loyola earned a first-round bye.
It’s a rematch in the same round of WEM’s 71-50 win in 2020.