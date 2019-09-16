The Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf volleyball team welcomed a trio of teams to its home gym Saturday for the first of two home tournaments.
The MSAD Trojans (0-6) woke up bright and early to face crosstown rival Shattuck-St. Mary's (2-1) at 8 a.m. The Sabres had a little more spring in their step, winning in a 25-17, 25-21 sweep.
"They found our weakness in the back corner," said MSAD coach Tabitha Anderson. "We need to move and go get the ball. But we did awesome with find their weakness place, which is in the middle."
MSAD returned to Lauritsen Gymnasium at noon to take on the Glenville-Emmons Wolverines (3-9). The eventual tournament champions downed MSAD 25-17, 25-21.
"They are really good. Our girls were really nervous against them," Anderson said. "I told them it doesnt matter if they are good or not. Just be smart with our hitting and dink. I am pretty impressive with the girls with their performance against strong team. We might have lost the game but great learning experience for the players."
The Trojans took on their first deaf opponent of the season later in the afternoon. The Kansas School for the Deaf Jackrabbits prevailed 25-22, 25-22 in the closest match of six in the tournament.
Kansas was the Great Plains Schools for the Deaf tournament champion last year.
"They became smarter after a difficult loss against Glenville-Emmons. We controlled the net for the whole game. The serving and serve receives are really hurting us. If we did well with both, the scores will look so much better. I am really proud of the girls in their overall performance throughout three games today. They did much better with control the net comparing to last three games."
G-E went 3-0 to win the tournament, SSM was 2-1, Kansas 1-2 and MSAD 0-3.
MSAD was at Immanuel Lutheran Monday night. The Trojans next host another tournament Saturday for homecoming weekend.
MSAD plays Metro Deaf School at 8 a.m., Rochester Home School at 11 a.m. and Iowa School for the Deaf at 1 p.m.
MSAD cumulative statistics — Kills: Javanna Johnson 11; Dalina Schwartz 10; Brooke Roggow, Javada Johnson 4; Shayann Williams, Ruby Hernandez-Gutierrez 2; Amber Hamilton 1 … Digs: Schwartz 84; Roggow 35; Javanna Johnson 25; Williams 23; Hernandez-Gutierrez 16; Javada Johnson 4; Hamilton 2 … Aces: Javanna Johnson 4; Hernandez-Gutierrez, Williams, Hamilton 2; Roggow 1 … Assists: Schwartz 6; Javanna Johnson, Williams 5; Hernandez-Gutierrez, Javada Johnson 1