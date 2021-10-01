The Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf volleyball team closed out its home schedule Thursday night with a 25-9, 25-5, 25-22 sweep of Shattuck-St. Mary's.
In a match where MSAD was able to play with different rotations and positions, the team enjoyed a number of well-rounded performances.
Shayann Williams filled up the stat sheet with eight aces, eight assists and three kills, Esther Olakunle provided seven aces, three digs and two assists and Dalina Schwartz notched seven aces, five kills, one dig and one assist.
Javanna Johnson paced the offense with nine kills in addition to a dig and an ace, while Holly Sheets finished with five aces, three kills, two assists and a dig.
Brooklyn Roggow tied with Olakunle for a team-high three digs.
"We were able to change up our rotations all three sets for tonight’s game and it was fun watching each player playing in front of their families and the community," MSAD coach Kali Frowick said. "They gave their full effort and tried to stay clean and do their jobs when playing against Shattuck- St. Mary’s."