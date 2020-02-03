The Faribault wrestling team competed against three tough teams at the Robbinsdale Armstrong Duals in Plymouth on Saturday, winning against Class AAA’s No. 12 team, Mounds View, by a score of 34-33, but falling to Eastview 38-32 and South St. Paul 39-29.
While Eastview and South St. Paul aren’t ranked, Eastview is just outside the rankings in AAA and South St. Paul is just outside the rankings in AA.
The Falcons wrestled against South St. Paul first, and JT Hausen got Faribault off to a strong start by pinning Maxx Beeler in the 106-pound weight class.
The Packers won via fall at 113, 120 and 132, while Faribault’s Alex Hoy (145) fought his way to a 2-0 decision to cut the Packers’ lead to 18-16.
But the Packers came up with a big win at 170, where Quinn Christoffersen (No. 5 in Class AA at 182) edged Josh Oathoudt (No. 6 in Class AAA at 152) in a 3-2 decision.
Dylan Lippert (195) won by fall to put the Falcons back ahead 29-27, but the Packers’ Jarod Stroud (220) pinned Josh Lenway, and Faribault was open at HWT, allowing the Packers to win by a score of 39-29.
The Falcons fell behind 6-0 to Mounds View but then scored 19 points in a row and were leading 25-9 after Bryce Nolen (152) outlasted his opponent for a pin in five minutes, 30 seconds.
Mounds View picked up a pair of pins at 160 and 170 to cut the deficit to 25-21, but Oathoudt bumped up to 182 and rebounded strongly by pinning Brady Alquist in just 34 seconds.
Lippert (195) won an 8-1 decision to seal the dual, as the Falcons increased their lead to 34-21 thanks to his win, and Mounds View's final 12 points proved harmless.
Against Eastview, Hausen again gave Faribault a 6-0 lead, and Gael Ramirez (126) came up with a pin in just 57 seconds to give the Falcons a 15-6 lead.
The Lightning won the next three matches to take the lead, but Nolen won another match at 152 with a 17-2 technical fall over Cole Frost, allowing the Falcons to retake the lead.
Eastview won at 160 and 170 to take back the lead, as the Falcons elected not to wrestle Oathoudt.
Lippert bumped up to 220 and came up with a pin in just eight seconds to tie the dual at 32-32, but Lenway fell in the HWT matchup, allowing Eastview to win 38-32.