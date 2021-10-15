After Waterville-Elysian-Morristown worked its way back into the game Friday night, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop reasserted itself in the fourth quarter of a 40-20 victory at GFW.
The Thunderbirds flew out to 14-0 lead in the first quarter, but the Buccaneers cut into the deficit with a 45-yard touchdown pass from freshman quarterback Preston Grams to senior Dom Paulson with 12 seconds left in the first quarter to make it 14-6.
GFW then stacked another two touchdowns to stretch its lead to 26-6, before Grams converted a 1-yard touchdown run with 19 seconds left in the first half to trim the deficit to 26-12 entering halftime.
Coming out of the break, Grams and Paulson hooked up for their second touchdown, this time from 60 yards out with 1:20 left in the third quarter. After Ethan Greenwald ran in the two-point conversion, WEM trailed only 26-20.
The Thunderbirds once again distanced themselves with two more touchdowns, though, to deliver WEM its second straight defeat for the first time this season.
Grams completed 4 of 7 passes for 127 yards for two touchdowns and two interceptions. Paulson caught three passes for 124 yards, while Gabe Androli hauled Grams' other completion for three yards.
On the ground, both of Greenwald and Dylan Holicky finished with 28 yards rushing.
All together, WEM managed 191 yards of total offense, while GFW racked up 438 yards of total offense thanks to an explosive rushing attack that finished with 435 yards on 51 attempts. The Buccaneers also turned the ball over three times, compared to none for the Thunderbirds.
WEM finishes its season Wednesday at New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva in a crucial game for seeding in the Section 2AA playoffs.