The Faribault boys soccer team outlasted Austin in a back-and-forth battle Thursday night at the Faribault Soccer Complex to claim a 6-4 victory.
It's the first win for the Falcons (6-5, 4-4 Big 9 Conference) against the Packers (4-5, 4-4) since a 1-0 victory on Sept. 13, 2016.
After Austin moved in front with a free kick goal with 24 minutes left in the first half, Faribault tied the game 1-1 about six minutes later. The Falcons pushed in front 2-1 with 11:24 left in the opening half, before converting a penalty kick less than two minutes later for a 3-1 advantage.
Austin grabbed a goal back with six minutes remaining in the half to trim Faribault's lead to 3-2 entering halftime.
The two teams traded goals throughout the second half, with Austin drawing within 5-4 with 10 minutes left, but Faribault scored the final goal of the night with six minutes remaining to re-establish its two goal lead.
The Falcons play again at home Saturday afternoon against Class AA No. 4 Worthington (13-0).