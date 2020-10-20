Waterville-Elysian-Morristown made quick work of Maple River Monday with a 25-6, 25-11, 25-8 victory in Maple River.
Toryn Richards led the Buccaneers (3-0) with 18 kills and a hitting percentage of .586. WEM hit .571 as a team for the match with Kylie Pittmann tallying 12 kills and Alex Heuss finishing with eight.
Richards also led the team with nine digs while Autumn Taylor finished with six digs and Pittmann added five.
Ellie Ready led the team with 23 assists.
The Buccaneers face New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Thursday at 7 p.m. in Waterville.
K-W gets first win
Kenyon-Wanamingo came up short in a wild first set but didn’t dwell on it Monday in a 24-26, 25-11, 25-20, 25-22 victory over Pine Island in Pine Island.
Tessa Erlandson led the Knights (1-3) with 12 kills and Julia Dahl tallied 11 kills in the win.
Erlandson also finished with 10 digs and Rachel Ryan also had 10 digs.
Josi Quam led the team with 34 assists to go with seven kills and six digs.
K-W faces Byron Thursday in Byron.