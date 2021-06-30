The Faribault School Board voted Monday evening to dissolve the cooperative sponsorships between Faribault High School and Bethlehem Academy for boys soccer, girls soccer and gymnastics.
Faribault Public Schools is providing written notice for its intent to eliminate these partnerships in the 2022-23 school year to Bethlehem Academy, which does not support the removal of the cooperative partnerships in those three activities, according to Activities Director Ed Friesen.
“Bethlehem Academy would like to see the cooperatives continue,” Friesen said Wednesday. “That is our position and that has always been our position when it comes to the cooperative sports programs.”
The board voted separately on the three activities, but all three resolutions passed 3-2 behind yes votes from Carolyn Treadway, Jerry Robicheau and John Bellingham. Richard Olson and Casie Steeves both voted no on all three resolutions, and voiced their opposition to dissolve the partnership throughout the meeting. Board members Courtney Cavellier and Chad Wolff were absent.
A cooperative partnership between Faribault and Bethlehem Academy still remains in boys and girls swimming and diving, boys and girls hockey, boys and girls tennis, dance, wrestling, and boys and girls cross country.
Then-Activities Director Keith Badger and Faribault Public Schools first started moving toward dissolving these sponsorships earlier this year. At that time, Badger and Friesen spoke over the phone and talked about the state of each partnership, before Badger informed Friesen the school district was taking steps to eliminate the partnerships in boys soccer, girls soccer and gymnastics.
“It was basically indicating that as Faribault looks at the different cooperatives, these are the sports we’re thinking about dissolving and these are the ones we’re thinking about keeping,” Friesen said Wednesday. “That’s basically what the context of the conversation was.”
Presenting to the board Monday, Badger — who starts Thursday as the activities director at Farmington High School — cited low participation numbers from Bethlehem Academy students as the impetus for the dissolution of the partnerships. He further clarified to the Faribault Daily News Wednesday that low participation numbers are not the root cause for the boys soccer dissolution, but rather a spike in participation from Faribault High School students.
Badger said he believes three Bethlehem Academy students in grades nine through 12 are playing soccer for the Falcons this fall, while Friesen he thinks three or four players in that age group will be out for soccer, plus a pair of eighth graders.
At Monday’s board meeting, Badger said he thinks the Faribault High School boys soccer program is close to surpassing 70 participants from Faribault High School. Both at Monday’s board meeting and again Wednesday, Badger emphasized that potential number is too great to sponsor a cooperative sponsorship while still providing the appropriate opportunity and attention to participants from Faribault High School.
“We believe that the participation numbers will continue to rise and we believe it’s in our best interest to dissolve the cooperative sponsorship to provide the most opportunities for our students to participate,” Badger said at Monday’s board meeting.
The reasoning is different for girls soccer and gymnastics.
In the case of gymnastics, the Faribault High School team featured one member that attended Bethlehem Academy — Brianna Radatz, who graduated this spring. No other gymnasts in the program, which extends to seventh and eighth graders, attended Bethlehem Academy.
“When there are no participants, we dissolve and we evaluate the resolution for a new cooperative partnership when the need arrises," Badger said Monday. "We know that between a dissolution and a new resolution many things can happen and we want to have the opportunity to make the decision that’s in our best interest.
"We don’t want these things just to exist to exist. We want them to provide opportunities that did not exist, so when there are no participants the opportunity doesn’t need to exist.”
For girls soccer, the Faribault varsity team is set to feature one Bethlehem Academy student in senior Mercedes Huerta. Friesen said an incoming eighth-grader at Bethlehem Academy is also part of the program.
“There are just no participants in those activities from BA,” Badger said Monday. “If we talk about more activities, those numbers have been historically low, but for those two we just have no participants from our partner schools.”
Badger also repeatedly said Monday that this is not closing the door permanently on cooperative partnerships in these activities.
If more significant interest arises in Bethlehem Academy students, the process to reintroduce a cooperative agreement can be opened, just as with other local schools interested in cooperative sponsorship.
“We frequently talk about BA because we have the most relationships with them, but it could be Medford, it could be Northfield, it could be any district that is a member of the Minnesota State High School League," Badger said Monday. "Anybody can approach us and we can approach anyone with the recommendation or a resolution for a new cooperative sponsorship.”
Badger also said Monday that if a family or athlete was interested in participating in an activity offered by Faribault High School and not by Bethlehem Academy, that student can enroll for their freshman year at Faribault High School and become immediately eligible to participate, according to Minnesota State High School League bylaws.
That drew the ire of board member Olson, who was the most vocal opponent of the dissolution.
"I think it’s very disturbing that we’re trying to almost steal kids from BA and say, ‘Hey, if you want to play sports, you have to enroll into our district,'" Olson said to Badger. "I think that’s wrong, so what you said was wrong and I’ll state that to you. That’s not what we’re here for. Do we want to get our student count up, and yeah there’s certain members that want to do that. Me? I represent the whole community."
This isn't the first time the School Board discussed ending its cooperative agreements with BA. In June 2020, school officials proposed ending the then 37-year-old agreement between the schools. But public outcry was swift. And loud. School leaders promised to pull back, and discuss the future of the partnership.
In October, during a discussion on draft guidelines for dissolving cooperative agreements, Board member John Bellingham shared an opposing view.
“What this boils down to, is we have excellent academics and if you want to be part of it, join us,” he said. “If you choose to attend somewhere else, you take what they offer. There’s where I stand. I just want to see that the administration has solid guidelines.”
According to the criteria, athletic co-ops must serve to benefit Faribault Public Schools if it is the host school. A co-op will remain in place unless a sport or activity can’t be sustained without a co-op agreement. Another criteria states that the co-op must not move FPS up in classification (for example, from A to AA).
In reviewing, amending or dissolving existing co-op agreements, FPS must consider whether both schools could offer the activity or sport without the agreement and if the partnering school has low participation. In those cases, FPS could dissolve the co-op.