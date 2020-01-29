The Bethlehem Academy girls basketball team played its fifth game in six days on Tuesday and fell just short of victory, losing 29-28 at United South Central.
The Cardinals managed just 10 points in the first half, but their defense held the Rebels to only 12 points over the first 18 minutes.
Mercedes Huerta led BA with 11 points, followed by Malia Hunt and Lindsay Hanson with six apiece. Brooke Johnson and Grace Ashely scored two each, while Madelyn Bauer chipped in one.
Hanson grabbed a team-high nine rebounds while Johnson had five, Huerta and Ashely finished with four each, and Hunt contributed three. Huerta also finished with five steals and Hunt took the ball away four times.
Neither team shot the ball particularly well, with the Rebels shooting just 21% in the game and the Cards at only 20%.
Bethlehem Academy (6-14 overall, 1-9 Gopher Conference) now has a couple days off before a Friday home game against Medford (15-3, 8-2 Gopher Conference).