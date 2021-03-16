Game: Albert Lea (8-9-0) at Faribault (9-6-2), 7 p.m., Thursday, Faribault Ice Arena.
Last matchup: Faribault scored twice in the first period and twice in the second en route to a 5-1 win over the Tigers.
Recent results: The Falcons played well to close out the regular season and are 5-1-2 in the last eight games. Albert Lea is 4-3 since losing to the Falcons.
1. In the win against Albert Lea back on Feb. 20, Faribault made several lineup changes. Tanner Yochum was paired with Grady Goodwin as the top two defensemen. Lucas Linnemann moved up to forward and the forward lines were shuffled. Since then, the Falcons have put together multiple different lineups. Jordan Nawrocki has played on the top forward line and back on defense during the season. So has Owen Nesburg, Jax Bokman and Linnemann. After the Faribault routed Red Wing 7-1 in its regular-season finale Saturday, the team has flexibility to change. “We had guys playing forward and playing D. Certain sets of the game dictated to move guys around. We’re in a good place where have guys that can do both,” Weasler said. With that in mind, no line combo or defensive pairing is guaranteed. The only guarantees are Goodwin on defense and Zach Siegert on one of the top forward lines.
2. While the lineup is subject to change Weasler added he doesn’t want to change the game plan based on who the opponent is; in this case Albert Lea. “I’m a firm believer that we have to worry about how we play, not who we play,” Weasler said. “If we play our game, we can beat anybody in the section. If we get away from our game, then we’ll struggle. We have to do the little things right and block shots.” The Falcons blocked a plethora of shots in the second matchup with the Tigers. In the two games combined, the Tigers have scored four times and are 3-for-8 on the power play against the Falcons. The other goal came when Faribault pulled its goalie. Blake Ulve leads the Tigers with 20 goals and is fourth in goals in Section 1A, but he’s scored just once against the Falcons. Showing they’ve been able to shut down him and the rest of the Tigers 5-on-5, the Falcons penalty kill, which has been solid all season, will need to be again.
3. Part of the shutdown ability and defensive approach the Falcons have excelled at starts with the sophomore in net, Maclain Weasler. He’s coming in with an impressive 1.90 goals against average and a .940 save percentage. Weasler’s save percentage ranks first among all goalies in Section 1A, while his GAA is fourth best in Section 1A. He’s a big part of the reason why the Falcons have given up the third fewest goals per game (2.24) in the section. Weasler faced Albert Lea twice and stopped 57 of 60 shots combined for a .950 save percentage. The Falcons carry an advantage in net as Dakota Jahnke, likely the starting goalie for Albert Lea, has made 26 saves for an .839 save percentage against the Falcons.