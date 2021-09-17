The Faribault girls soccer team lost 9-0 on Thursday afternoon at Mankato East.
No other information on the match was submitted as of publication.
Faribault next plays Monday night at home against Byron.
Reach Regional Sports Editor Michael Hughes at 645-1106 or follow him on Twitter @APGSoMnHughes.
