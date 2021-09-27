The Faribault girls cross country team won its second consecutive invitational Saturday morning at the Jim Flim Invitational in Winona.
Eighth grader Brynn Beardsley and senior Felicity Foxhoven led the way in first and second place, with Beardsley speeding to a time of 20 minutes, 24.6 seconds and Foxhoven notching a 20:41.4.
Eighth grader Cecelia Hoisington finished eighth in 21:27.4, sophomore Mariana Foxhoven sped to 13th in 21:41.1 and freshman Gabbie Beovers claimed 24th in 22:47.2 to round out the scoring positions.
That all helped Faribault keep its point total at 42 to narrowly edge second-place Belle Plaine's 45 points in the eight-team field, with Albert Lea, Dover-Eyota and United South Central also all having three runners compete. Big 9 Conference foes Rochester John Marshall (3rd, 85) and Winona (5th, 114) were also competing.
The boys team, meanwhile, finished seventh out of 11 competing teams. Senior Ahmad Bouadib and junior Alex Tuma finished back to back in 21st and 22nd with times of 18:15.8 and 18:18.8 to lead the way for Faribault.
The Falcons also received a 33rd place finish from junior Trent Ta, a 40th place finish from sophomore James Hoisington and a 54th place finish Ricky Cordova, as the team entered only five runners in the race.
Both the boys and girls squads are back on the course Friday afternoon at the Red Wing Invitational.