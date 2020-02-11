The MSAD girls basketball team lost 46-18 to Immanuel Lutheran on Monday, shortly after returning from the Great Plains Schools for the Deaf basketball tournament in Sulphur, Oklahoma over the weekend.
The Trojans struggled to keep up with a quick and talented Immanuel Lutheran team, which held MSAD’s leading scorer Dalina Schwartz to nine points, three rebounds, two steals and one block. Esther Olakunle chipped in four points and four rebounds, and Ruby Hernandez-Gutierrez added three points and two assists.
Prior to Monday’s game, the Trojans went 2-1 at the GPSD tournament, winning the consolation championship and clinching fifth place overall.
MSAD opened the tournament with a 32-18 defeat at the hands of New Mexico School for the Deaf. Schwartz contributed most of the offense for the Trojans, finishing with 14 points along with five rebounds.
Javanna Johnson contributed four rebounds, four steals and two assists, Olakunle chipped in two points and three rebounds, and Hernandez-Gutierrez grabbed four rebounds of her own.
“It was a well-fought game, but our girls missed enough easy shots to give the game in favor of NMSD,” Trojans’ coach Ryan Smith-Hastings said. “Hats off to them for a great game.”
The Trojans fared better against the Iowa School for the Deaf and against the Arkansas School for the Deaf. MSAD topped Iowa 36-30 and defeated Arkansas 40-24.
Smith-Hastings was particularly pleased with MSAD’s defensive efforts against Iowa, as the Trojans did a good job of shutting down Iowa’s top two players while also turning in a balanced offensive performance of their own.
Johnson led the way with 12 points and also had three rebounds and two steals, while Schwartz contributed 10 points, five assists, five steals, four rebounds and two blocks. Hernandez-Gutierrez chipped in six points and seven rebounds, and Roggow scored four points.
Against the Arkansas School for the Deaf, Schwartz finished with an impressive 22 points, seven steals and four rebounds, while Johnson scored 14 points to go along with four rebounds, four assists and four steals.
Roggow added four rebounds and four steals, and Olakunle chipped in two points, two rebounds and five steals.