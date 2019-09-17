The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton girls cross country is running downhill these days.
The Grizzly girls reeled in their third straight meet win, topping the field at Tuesday's invitational at Riverview Golf Course hosted by New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva.
More results will be added when available.
WEM/JWP next hosts its home invite 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26 at Prairie Ridge Golf Course in Janesville. Blooming Prairie, Blue Earth Area, Madelia/Truman/Granada-Huntley-East Chain, NRHEG and United South Central are scheduled to attend.
Girls team results — 1. WEM/JWP 26, 2. Lyle-Pacelli 44, 3. Tri-City United 60, 4. Maple River 100
Boys team results — 1. Mankato Loyola/Cleveland 36, 2. Tri-City United 47, 3. Maple River 98, 4. Medford 106, 5. WEM/JWP 108, 6. NRHEG 115, 7. Blooming Prairie 144