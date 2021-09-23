Game: Red Wing (1-2) at Faribault (2-1), 7 p.m., Friday.
Last week: The offense sputtered in the second half for the Falcons in a 35-26 defeat at Stewartville, while Red Wing flew past Albert Lea 38-14.
Last matchup: These two teams battled for third place in last year’s abbreviated Section 1-4A playoffs, with Faribault cruising to a 26-6 victory.
1. For the first time all season, Faribault’s offense met its match. After entering halftime with a 26-21 lead at Stewartville, the Falcons were shutout in the second half. Prior to that game, the only quarters in which Faribault didn’t score were the fourth quarter of a 32-14 win against Byron (with the game already out of reach), and in the second half of a 50-12 win against Albert Lea (with the game already further out of reach). Across the board, the Falcons took a step back in the second half.
They gained only 127 yards of offense after 299 yards in the first half. In the first 24 minutes, Faribault converted on 3 of 6 third downs before missing on all five third-down attempts in the final 24 minutes. The biggest cause for that setback was on the ground, where Faribault racked up 127 rushing yards in the first half fueled by 95 yards on eight attempts from Matthias Lenway. The motor of the offense sputtered in the second half with only 72 yards on the ground, mostly from quarterback Hunter Nelson.
2. If Faribault is looking for a jumpstart to that running game, the Red Wing rush defense might serve as an optimal launching ground. In a 55-7 win for Mankato East in Week 2, it rushed for 277 yards on 37 attempts against Red Wing. In a Week 1 31-6 victory for Winona, the Wingers surrendered 259 yards on the ground on 46 attempts. When the Faribault offense has been at its best this year, its read option with Nelson at quarterback and Lenway and company at running back has been the basis for it all, which appears to be the recipe for success against Red Wing.
3. Leaky run defense aside, Red Wing has displayed a level of play this season it hasn’t reached for the last few campaigns. Last week’s 38-14 victory against Albert Lea was the team’s first since a 2017 playoff win against Albert Lea, and it was the first regular-season win for the Wingers since a 56-50 triumph against Austin in 2015. The blowout win against Albert Lea could have been even larger, in not for an Albert Lea touchdown in the final five seconds and three lengthy Red Wing touchdowns that were called back for penalties. Even in the Week 1 loss against Class 4A No. 9 Winona, Red Wig stayed competitive into the second half of a game many thought would in a resounding blowout.
4. If Faribault can work past the suddenly resurgent Wingers, it can pick up a pivotal win in a wide-open Big Southeast Blue Subdistrict. With its comeback win against Faribault last week, Stewartville is the only 3-0 team in the subdistrict, thanks to Mankato East knocking off previously undefeated Kasson-Mantorville 14-7, while all of Faribault, Kasson-Mantorville, Manakto East and Winona are sitting one game back at 2-1.
With a 47-20 win against Mankato East to go with the win against the Falcons, Stewartville should be viewed as the favorite until it trips up (perhaps against against Kasson-Mantorville on Oct. 8?) That’s what everyone else in the subdistrict is hoping at least. In addition to Stewartville being ranked No. 5 in the latest Class 4A poll, Stewartville is eighth, Winona ninth, Faribault is receiving votes and Mankato East looks every bit the part of a strong team. In the other subdistrict matchups this week, Mankato East plays Winona, Stewartville plays Byron and Kasson-Mantorville battles Albert Lea.