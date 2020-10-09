The Faribault boys cross country team finished in eighth place at the Big 9 Conference Championships on Friday afternoon at Brooktree Golf Course in Owatonna. The Falcons entered the meet seeded as the ninth-fastest team.
Owatonna won the team championship with a total of 38 points, ahead of Rochester Century (56), Mankato East (77), Rochester Mayo (121) and Northfield (138).
Albert Lea (197) finished sixth, Rochester John Marshall (201) claimed seventh, Faribault (210) snagged eighth, Mankato West (221) slotted into ninth, Austin (242) nabbed 10th, Winona (287) slid to 11th and Red Wing (288) rounded out the field in 12th.
The meet was run in four different three-team pods, with Faribault joining Austin and Albert Lea in the second of the four pods of the day.
Junior Thomas Malecha led the way for the Falcons with a time of 18 minutes, 17.3 seconds to finish in 29th individually, while senior Tanner Longshore was close behind in 31st, James Hoisington crossed in 45th and the pair of Owen Beardsley and Alex Tuma finished back-to-back in 52nd and 53rd.
The spread from Malecha to Tuma was 58 seconds, which was the fourth-smallest gap in the field.
Faribault will be back on the course in Owatonna on Thursday, Oct. 15 for the Section 1AA championships, which will also be contested in different three-team pods.