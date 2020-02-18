Monday’s boys basketball game between the Bethlehem Academy Cardinals and the Randolph Rockets was all but decided before halftime rolled around.
By the end of the first half, the Rockets had built an enormous 47-19 lead, allowing them to go on autopilot in the second half. Randolph outscored BA 38-30 in the second half to win by a comfortable margin of 85-49.
Defensively, BA struggled mightily all night, but a lot of the Cards’ struggles simply had to do with the fact that the Rockets were shooting the ball extremely well, whether they were getting good looks or not. Overall, Randolph shot 55% in the game, and the Rockets were particularly deadly from short range, as they made 28 of 38 attempts from inside the arc.
The Cards, meanwhile, shot just 31% in the game, going just 8-of-28 from inside the arc to go along with their seven 3-pointers and 12 points that came from the free throw line.
Among BA’s players, Bo Dienst had far and away the best game, as the junior tallied 18 points and also contributed three rebounds and two assists. Jack Jandro chipped in nine points, five rebounds and two assists, while Kade Robb finished with eight points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals.
JJ Malecha also had a pretty good night with seven points, five rebounds and three assists, and Mitchell Schuenke, Justin Simones and Ben Cohen each scored two points. Simones and Cohen also grabbed two rebounds apiece, while Elliot Smith pulled down three rebounds and added two assists and a free throw.
The Cardinals were again plagued by turnovers, finishing with a total of 22 in the game. Their inability to maintain control of the ball has been their biggest Achilles heel in a season in which they’ve gone just 1-24 overall. Conversely, the Rockets have blasted off lately, winning 12 of their last 13 to improve to 19-6 on the year with just one game remaining on their regular season schedule.
The Cards also have just one game remaining on their regular season schedule, and it’ll probably be their toughest yet, as they’re set to close the season in Waterville on Friday against Class A No. 5 Waterville-Elysian-Morristown (22-1 overall, 13-0 Gopher Conference). The Bucs are averaging nearly 80 points a game this season while allowing only about 50, and they handed the Cards their most lopsided defeat of the season earlier this month: a 91-39 loss in Faribault on Feb. 3.