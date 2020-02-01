The Faribault girls basketball team proved to be no match for Rochester Mayo when the two Big 9 Conference teams clashed in Faribault on Friday night. The Falcons managed just 13 points in the first half and never got into any offensive rhythm, eventually losing by a score of 62-29.
Evy Vettrus was the most successful Falcon against the Spartans, as the Faribault sophomore tallied 15 points, contributing more than half of the Falcons’ total offensive output.
Otaifo Esenabhalu finished with six points, Kelsie Demars chipped in four, Isabel Herda scored two, and Maryn Hart and Zoe Fronk scored one each to complete the scoring.
The Falcons fared better against the Spartans when the two teams first played each other on Dec. 13, with Mayo winning 72-51.
The Falcons are in the midst of perhaps their toughest stretch of the season, having lost each of their last three games by more than 30 points. It’s worth noting, however, that the three losses came to opponents with a combined record of 49-10.