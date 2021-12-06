One week in, and the changes are already starting to show up for the Faribault boys hockey team.
Even if the final result Saturday afternoon — a 5-0 loss at Northfield — represented the biggest lost of the season for the Falcons, coach Dan Pumper walked out of Northfield Ice Arena optimistic with the growth his team has shown from the first game of the season through the fourth.
"Every game, every shift every period they are getting better," Pumper said. "They’re veery coachable. You tell them to make an adjustment, then you hear them talking about it on the bench and the next thing you know they’re executing. Tonight we had three or four great tick-tack-toe plays that we worked on. It’s going to be there and it’s going to happen, and once it does it’s going to be a lot of fun.”
For two periods Saturday, Faribault (1-3) hung around Northfield, the prohibitive favorites in Section 1A this season after moving down from Class AA. The Raiders (2-1) snagged a 1-0 lead midway through the first period, but were unable to expand that advantage until after the second intermission.
In the third period, Northfield scored three times in the first eight minutes — including twice 16 seconds apart — to eventually make good on what finished as a 45-16 edge in terms of shots on goal.
A big part of the reason the Raiders were unable to create any breathing room until the third period was the play of senior goalie Seamus O'Connor.
“He’s been fantastic," Pumper said. "He’s so even-keel. It’s so nice to have a goalie that doesn’t flip out or go nuts when bad things happen. Even tonight, it was two tip-ins and it’s like, ‘What can you do?’ Shrug your shoulders, get back on the horse and stop the next two.”
O'Connor has been one of the biggest standouts of the first week for the Falcons. In a 4-3 victory against Rochester Century, O'Connor turned away 49 of 52 shots. Outside of struggling in a 5-4 overtime loss against Minnesota River to open the season, O'Connor has notched a save percentage of .917.
That's not bad for a goalie Pumper was unaware of until O'Connor and his family moved to the Faribault area prior to the start of this season.
“We got kind of blessed there, where he fell into our lap," Pumper said. "Hopefully we can help him a little more, because he’s been helping us out a ton.”
That help is coming, Pumper said.
With a team as young as the Falcons, first-week growing pains were to be expected. What's been a nice surprise has been the learning curve from those young players. Even in Saturday's loss, the Falcons broke through the aggressive forecheck from Northfield to create a number of odd-man rushes.
“Faribault’s quick," Northfield coach Mike Luckraft said after the game. "They have some guys that can get up and down the ice pretty good, and they’re very young.”
Eighth graders Tommy Kunze and Jackson Kath have both notched a goal and two assists through the first four games. That's tied for the team lead in points with junior Tanner Yochum and sophomore Oliver Linnemann, while seven other players have notched at least one point thus far.
“The compete has been fantastic," Pumper said. "It’s the best it’s been in a long time. The boys are working. We have moments where we ebb and flow, but for the most part they’ve been working hard and are a joy to coach. They’re getting better every game. Tonight we had a little three-minute stretch and that’s about what does us in every game, so if we clean that up we’ll be fine.”
Faribault is also set to return a few players to the varsity lineup within the next couple weeks, which will help expand the depth on the forward lines and the blue line.
With those reinforcements, plus the continued improvement of a number of younger players, Pumper is confident Faribault is trending in the right direction.
“We’re still searching," Pumper said. "We’re one and a half players away from really hitting that three-line rotation. We were missing a couple guys tonight, but we’ll get them back and we’ll go from there.”