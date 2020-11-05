Unless Faribault High School is able to find a last-minute replacement, the Faribault football team will be forced to sit out its second-to-last game of the regular season.
The Falcons were initially set to host Winona on Thursday night at Bruce Smith Field, but the matchup was scrapped earlier Thursday due to a growing number of COVID-19 cases within the Winona varsity football program. The junior varsity game scheduled for Saturday afternoon in Winona is also canceled, but the ninth-grade game is still scheduled between the two teams for Saturday morning in Winona.
Faribault Activities Director Keith Badger said he is still searching for a possible replacement team to play either Friday or Saturday, but as of Thursday afternoon the Falcons were still without a potential opponent.
If no replacement game is scheduled, Faribault is slated to next play Wednesday, Oct. 11 at Albert Lea, which will be returning from its own three-week COVID-19-induced hiatus.