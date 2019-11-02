Section 2A volleyball heavyweights Waterville-Elysian-Morristown and Mayer Lutheran duked it out all night.
But the Buccaneers delivered the knockout punch with a block to clinch the fifth set 15-13 and the match 3-2 to earn their second trip to state in school history.
In the battle of the top two ranked Class A volleyball teams in the state, No. 2 WEM rallied to beat the No. 1 Crusaders 20-25, 25-17, 20-25, 25-19, 15-13 Saturday at Mankato East.
It was a tall order for the Buccaneers (32-2) to beat the Crusaders (27-4) who feature a front line of 6-foot-2 Claudia Stahlke, 6-2 Lilly Wachholz an 6-1 Liv Tjernagel, but the shorter Bucs stood up to the repeated attack.
"We knew their size had given us trouble the last three years, so we knew we just had to keep battling and not get rattled when they did score a big point," WEM head coach Crystal Lamont said. "Obviously in the first game we did get a little rattled. But once we settled down, we played some phenomenal defense. Our defense starts with our block, and our blockers did a great job of setting that up tonight."
Mayer Lutheran eliminated WEM the last three years in the section. The Crusaders won state in 2016 and 2017 and placed third n 2018. The Bucs won in 2015.
With the Crusaders leading the final set 13-10, 5-foot-11 senior middle hitter Trista Hering delivered two key tip kills to make it 13-12. A hitting error made it 13-13. And blocks by Kylie Pittmann and Trista Hering finished off the match.
"Those two plays by Trista Herring are what changed the momentum," Lamont said. "Trista outmuscled the other middle, and that changed the whole game."
"It was a crazy match," said senior middle hitter Delany Donahue, who had 19 digs, 12 kills, 11 serving points, three ace serves and two blocks. "Both teams worked their hardest, and it came our way. We couldn't be prouder. We played point by point, and we stuck together as a team, and it paid off."
A host of other Bucs earned high marks on the stat sheet.
Junior outside hitter Toryn Richards led the Bucs with 17 kills, and she had 14 digs, 11 serving points, one block and one set assist.
Hering had a team-high 17 blocks, plus eight kills and one dig.
"Our defense was on tonight," Donahue said. "We chased balls tonight as well as we do in practice, and we work hard at practice. That's the toughest front row we've ever played. They're big girls, and they know where to put the ball."
Junior setter Ellie Ready led with 40 set assists, and she had 10 digs, nine serving points, two blocks, two kills and one ace serve.
Junior outside hitter Kylie Pittman notched 22 digs, 10 serving points, nine kills, four blocks, set set assists and two ace serves.
Junior defensive specialist Allison Rients collected eight serving points, five digs and two ace serves.
Junior right hitter Lindsay Condon picked up four digs, two set assists and one block.
Junior libero Autumn Taylor had five digs and five serving points.
Lamont said WEM's grit made the difference.
"We just talked to the girls again about our unity and our grit," Lamont said. "We've been talking all season about needing that extra grit in big games like this. And in that last time out I told them they're going to pull something out of themselves that they didn't even know they had. I think that's what we did at the end."
Making it to state the second time means as much as the first time, Lamont said. "These girls had to work so hard this season, and then to have to play the No. 1 rated team in the state. They were every bit of that tonight. It's a battle of 15-13 against them means so much more. I told the girls that if it's easy, it doesn't mean as much. And I think you could tell in their faces the pride they had after that win tonight."
The Bucs have higher goals at state.
"We're shooting to win it," Lamont said. "We're not happy just to make it. We want to just keep getting better as team. We continued to that this week, and we're going to shoot for the championship."
The top five teams will be seeded by the coaches, and WEM likely will get the top seed. The state tournament starts at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Xcel Center in St. Paul.
"I think that we could have a good run, and think our team will stay together, and we'll try and pull it off," Donahue said.