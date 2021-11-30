Listed below is the roster, schedule and coaching staff for the Faribault boys hockey team, in addition to information provided by the coaches on who's returning, what new athletes can take a leap this season and what the team's goals are for the coming months.

The Faribault Daily News has also highlighted three key dates to watch for this season.

COACHES

Head coach: Dan Pumper, first year.

Assistant coaches: Nate Nawrocki, Clay Curwin, Jake Dickison.

ROSTER

Jax Bokman, senior, forward/defense

Keaton Ginter, senior, forward

Riley Hustvedt, senior, forward

Nathan Menard, senior, forward

Seamus O'Connor, senior, goalie

Owen Amelkovich, junior, forward

Justin Drevlow, junior, forward

Owen Nesburg, junior, forward/defense

Tyler Trapp, junior, defense

Tanner Yochum, junior, defense

Ethan Amundson, sophomore, forward

Owen Hanson, sophomore, forward

Caden Hart, sophomore, defense

Brayden Larson, sophomore, forward

Oliver Linnemann, sophomore, forward

Quique Mampel, sophomore, goalie

Parker Morrow, sophomore, defense

Ben Nawrocki, sophomore, forward

Logan Peroutka, sophomore, forward

Brody Redding, sophomore, forward

Ben Stoessel, sophomore, defense

Nick Archambault, freshman, forward

Dustin Boyd, freshman, goalie

Jayden Hart, freshman forward

Leighton Anderson, eighth grade, defense

Jackson Kath, eighth grade, forward

Tommy Kunze, eighth grade, forward

Logan Vargo, eighth grade, forward

RJ Wasilowski, eighth grade, forward

2021-22 SCHEDULE

Tuesday, Nov. 30 — Rochester Century at Faribault, 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 2 — Faribault at Dodge County, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 4 — Faribault at Northfield, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 7 — Fairmont at Faribault, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 9 — Faribault at Owatonna, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 11 — Faribault at New Prague, 3 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 16 — Northfield at Faribault, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 18 — Albert Lea at Faribault, 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 23 — Waseca at Faribault, 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 4 — Faribault at Rochester Lourdes, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 6 — Faribault at Mankato West, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday. Jan. 13 — Faribault at Red Wing, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 15 — Austin at Faribault, 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 18 — Rochester John Marshall at Faribault, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 20 — Faribault at Winona, 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 25 — Faribault at Rochester Mayo, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 29 — Faribault at Albert Lea, 3:45 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 3 — Mankato West at Faribault, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 5 — Red Wing at Faribault, 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 10 — Faribault at Austin, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 12 — Winona at Faribault, 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 15 — Faribault at St. Paul Academy, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 17 — Faribault at Rochester John Marshall, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19 — Mankato East at Faribault, 7:15 p.m.

KEY PLAYERS

We have Tanner Yochum and Jax Bokman coming back on D. Oliver Linnemann will be one of our top returning forwards along with Keaton Ginter. Oliver has a chance to be one of the better players in the conference if he keeps working hard. And then Owen Nesburg, who's one of our captains.

KEEP YOUR EYE ON

Brody Redding at forward can be a big guy for us, and then we have a couple of eighth graders that are in the lineup now for us with Tommy Kunze and Jackson Kath. Already Tommy got a goal in the first game. They're going to see a bunch of minutes for us throughout the season. Then we have a couple goalies that are now to the program with Seamus O'Connor and Enrique Mampel Gonzalez, who's a foreign exchange student from Spain.

2021-22 SEASON OUTLOOK

We graduated a ton of seniors from last year's team, so we're pretty young right now. The beginning of the year to the end of the year should be dramatically different. We get to get some experience. Our goal of course is always to be top four, but with this year's group we're just going to try and get better every game and see where we end up.

COMPETITION

To be brutally honest we'll be middle of the pack. Maybe a little higher, but it all depends on how these young guys come along. Some of the older guys, they haven't had much varsity experience over the years either. It's going to take a little while to get in the swing of things. They're good kids and they're very coachable. We just have to take it one game at a time and understand youth will get in the way sometimes, but that all in all it should work out.

