Listed below is the roster, schedule and coaching staff for the Faribault boys hockey team, in addition to information provided by the coaches on who's returning, what new athletes can take a leap this season and what the team's goals are for the coming months.
The Faribault Daily News has also highlighted three key dates to watch for this season.
COACHES
Head coach: Dan Pumper, first year.
Assistant coaches: Nate Nawrocki, Clay Curwin, Jake Dickison.
ROSTER
Jax Bokman, senior, forward/defense
Keaton Ginter, senior, forward
Riley Hustvedt, senior, forward
Nathan Menard, senior, forward
Seamus O'Connor, senior, goalie
Owen Amelkovich, junior, forward
Justin Drevlow, junior, forward
Owen Nesburg, junior, forward/defense
Tyler Trapp, junior, defense
Tanner Yochum, junior, defense
Ethan Amundson, sophomore, forward
Owen Hanson, sophomore, forward
Caden Hart, sophomore, defense
Brayden Larson, sophomore, forward
Oliver Linnemann, sophomore, forward
Quique Mampel, sophomore, goalie
Parker Morrow, sophomore, defense
Ben Nawrocki, sophomore, forward
Logan Peroutka, sophomore, forward
Brody Redding, sophomore, forward
Ben Stoessel, sophomore, defense
Nick Archambault, freshman, forward
Dustin Boyd, freshman, goalie
Jayden Hart, freshman forward
Leighton Anderson, eighth grade, defense
Jackson Kath, eighth grade, forward
Tommy Kunze, eighth grade, forward
Logan Vargo, eighth grade, forward
RJ Wasilowski, eighth grade, forward
2021-22 SCHEDULE
Tuesday, Nov. 30 — Rochester Century at Faribault, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 2 — Faribault at Dodge County, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 4 — Faribault at Northfield, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 7 — Fairmont at Faribault, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 9 — Faribault at Owatonna, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 11 — Faribault at New Prague, 3 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 16 — Northfield at Faribault, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 18 — Albert Lea at Faribault, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 23 — Waseca at Faribault, 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 4 — Faribault at Rochester Lourdes, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 6 — Faribault at Mankato West, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday. Jan. 13 — Faribault at Red Wing, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 15 — Austin at Faribault, 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 18 — Rochester John Marshall at Faribault, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 20 — Faribault at Winona, 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 25 — Faribault at Rochester Mayo, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 29 — Faribault at Albert Lea, 3:45 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 3 — Mankato West at Faribault, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 5 — Red Wing at Faribault, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 10 — Faribault at Austin, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 12 — Winona at Faribault, 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 15 — Faribault at St. Paul Academy, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 17 — Faribault at Rochester John Marshall, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 19 — Mankato East at Faribault, 7:15 p.m.
KEY PLAYERS
We have Tanner Yochum and Jax Bokman coming back on D. Oliver Linnemann will be one of our top returning forwards along with Keaton Ginter. Oliver has a chance to be one of the better players in the conference if he keeps working hard. And then Owen Nesburg, who's one of our captains.
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
Brody Redding at forward can be a big guy for us, and then we have a couple of eighth graders that are in the lineup now for us with Tommy Kunze and Jackson Kath. Already Tommy got a goal in the first game. They're going to see a bunch of minutes for us throughout the season. Then we have a couple goalies that are now to the program with Seamus O'Connor and Enrique Mampel Gonzalez, who's a foreign exchange student from Spain.
2021-22 SEASON OUTLOOK
We graduated a ton of seniors from last year's team, so we're pretty young right now. The beginning of the year to the end of the year should be dramatically different. We get to get some experience. Our goal of course is always to be top four, but with this year's group we're just going to try and get better every game and see where we end up.
COMPETITION
To be brutally honest we'll be middle of the pack. Maybe a little higher, but it all depends on how these young guys come along. Some of the older guys, they haven't had much varsity experience over the years either. It's going to take a little while to get in the swing of things. They're good kids and they're very coachable. We just have to take it one game at a time and understand youth will get in the way sometimes, but that all in all it should work out.