The Faribault Emeralds dance team returned to competition on Saturday at Lakeville South High School after a few weeks off, and the girls performed pretty well. Donning new costumes, the Emeralds placed second in the high kick competition and finished fourth in the jazz competition.
“It was our first competition with our new costumes and those looked great on the floor,” Emeralds coach Lisa Dahl said. “We did pretty well, placing second in the high kick. I felt that we performed in the range of okay to pretty good, because we did make a few mistakes.”
The Emeralds will look to correct those mistakes this week as they gear up for the Big 9 Conference meet in Austin on Saturday against teams from Austin, Albert Lea, Northfield, Owatonna, Rochester Century, Rochester John Marshall, Rochester Mayo and Winona.
“We have a lot to do to get ready for our Big 9 Conference meet this weekend, but we’re confident that we’ll be ready,” Dahl said. “There’s definitely some room for improvement. We’ve made a lot of changes to our routines over the last couple of weeks, and this past Saturday was actually our first time on the floor in a little while and I think it took a little bit to get the jitters out. It was a good run, but we want to do better, and we believe we can do better.”
Dahl said she felt pretty good about the team’s fourth place finish in the jazz competition, but she hopes they can place in the top 3 at the Big 9 meet.
“I think we can get into the top three in jazz, and hopefully we’ll be able to do that this weekend. We had some tough competition in jazz this last weekend, so I was okay with finishing fourth.”
Added Dahl, “The girls looked good on the floor with their new costumes and they also had a lot of energy and some nice high kicks, but we just have to improve in a few areas and eliminate our mistakes.”